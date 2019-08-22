Live Review: Hammaburg Festival - Hamburg 2019

Großmarkt, Hamburg, Germany
16th August 2019
Hammaburg Festival 2019 with The Sisters Of Mercy, Life of Agony, Clawfinger, Emil Bulls, Lonely Spring
The weather forecasts did not look great this week but the weather gods were merciful - maybe for a reason, thinking of the headliner of this year’s Hammaburg festival. It was raining cats and dogs on Thursday and Saturday, but not on Friday, the day of the event.
Lonely Spring
The festival ground was still quite empty when the first band entered the stage. LONELY SPRING, four young talents from Passau, played a decent gig in their own refreshing style. The Post Rock / Emo style band signed with Sony earlier this year. And I’m pretty sure were are going to hear more from these guys.
Emil Bulls
Also from the South of Germany but much longer in the business are EMIL BULLS. The band has released nine albums in 20 years and proofed that they still got it and Punk’s not dead at all.
Clawfinger
Next on the bill were CLAWFINGER. Although the Scandinavian band announced that the group would disband several years ago they still play festival gigs. Despite of facing some technical issues with the guitar sound on stage they played a storming gig and seemed to enjoy themselves as well. These guys also seem to have a good sense of humour and don’t take themselves too seriously which makes them even more sympathetic. Fun fact: The SISTERS OF MERCY’s Ben Christo is a huge CLAWFINGER fan and watched the gig from the side of the stage. // Setlist: 01. Goldfinger “Clawfinger” Theme (Shirley Bassey song) / 02. Prisoners / 03. Nothing Going On / 04. Rosegrove / 05. Nigger / 06. Two Sides / 07. Recipe for Hate / 08. Biggest & the Best / 09. The Price We Pay / 10. The Truth / 11. Do What I Say (incl. ‘The Final Countdown’ snippet)
Life of Agony
Next act was another 90ies alternative metal group: LIFE OF AGONY. The band has changed their style over the years several times. Today the influence of Led Zeppelin and BLACK SABBATH can’t be overheard. The performance may have been not everybody’s cup of tea but pleased their fans for sure. // Setlist: 01. Lost at 22 / 02. Weeds / 03. Underground / 04. Through and Through / 05. Scars / 06. Love to Let You Down / 07. Other Side of the River / 08. Bad Seed / 09. My Eyes / 10. Empty Hole / 11. This Time / 12. River Runs Red
The Sisters of Mercy
Finally THE SISTERS OF MERCY entered the stage playing already at half past nine p.m. Although the band has not released any records for more than 25 years they still headline festivals across the world for a reason. Some months before this year’s tour the former guitarist Chris Catalyst has left the band and was replaced by Dylan Smith. Dylan is an Australian instrumentalist who played in a band called I Nation before. The critical but still loyal fan base of the SISTERS gave him a warm welcome and was rewarded with a pretty good gig.
However, there were no new songs played and no cover version. Andrew Eldritch celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year and his voice may have suffered over the years but he obviously still enjoys playing the old classics. So if you want to see a “Greatest Hits” show don’t miss the SISTERS on this year’s tour in October! Setlist: 01. More / 02. Ribbons / 03. Dr. Jeep / Detonation Boulevard / 04. Crash & Burn / 05. No Time To Cry / 06. Alice / 07. First And Last And Always / 08. Marian / 09. (We Are The Same) Susanne / 10. Flood II / 11. Dominion / Mother Russia / 12. When You Don’t See Me / 13. Lucretia My Reflection / 14. Vision Thing / 15. Temple Of Love / 16. This Corrosion.
All pictures by Christian W.
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Aug 23 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest Festival
|Fri Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PT) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BUSY SIGNAL
|Sat Aug 24 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest Festival
|Sat Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Sun Aug 25 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest Festival
|Sun Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
|Sun Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PSYCHE + RATIONAL YOUTH
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DUFF MCKAGAN
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
|Tue Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMOKEASAC
|Thu Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GAEBEL & HIS ORCHESTRA
|Fri Aug 30 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Black Castle Festival
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MADSEN
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STERIL
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EISBRECHER
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 - Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more heroes of Rock music
- Preview RBB 88.8 POP-HELDEN FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-09-07
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Cologne 2019-10-19
- Preview THE SISTERS OF MERCY - Cologne 2019-10-14
- Preview MACHINE HEAD - Bochum 2019-10-14
- Preview TITO & TARANTULA - Düsseldorf 2019-10-13
- Preview WISHBONE ASH - Osnabrück 30-01-2020
- Preview P.O.D. - Oberhausen 2019-11-19
- Preview LIFE OF AGONY - Münster 2019-11-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Munich 2019-11-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Pennywise - Cologne
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Combichrist - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Prophets Of Rage - Cologne 2019
- Live: Bergfest - Thale 2019
- CD Review: Where We Sleep - Experiments In The Dark
- Live Review: RheinRiot Festival - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Paper Tigers - Color Atlas
- Live Review: Castle Party 2019 - Special Polaroid Project
- CD Review: New Order - ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…
- CD Review: Märvel - Guilty Pleasures
- CD Review: Crypt Sermon - The Ruins of Fading Light
- Live Review: Amphi Festival opening event “Call the Ship to Port” - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2019 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Fix8:Sed8 - Warning Signs
- Live Review: Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven 2019 (Day 1)
Latest News
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The fifth edition in Hameln with lots of new additions!
- IGGY POP - New studio album “Free” on 6 September 2019, Title track available now!
- NUMB - New album “Mortal Geometry” of the Canadian Electro legend
- DARK SKY CHOIR - European Summer Tour 2019
.