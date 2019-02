Gallery: Rock Legends - Zwickau 2019

Club Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany9th February 2019MOTÖRHEAD, METALLICA, AC/DC! Three of the biggest bands in music history and everybody knows them. Over the years these bands build up the biggest fan communities on the planet. So it was no wonder that this concert event with three excellent revival bands was completely sold out. And it was a fantastic live event! Every revival band played a very good setlist, a best-of song collection from every band. When you have the opportunity to see KILLMINISTER, METALLICA REVIVAL BEROUN or CRAYFISH live, you should buy a ticket for the concert because they deliver an excellent show.https://www.facebook.com/Kilministerhttps://www.facebook.com/metallicaberounhttps://www.facebook.com/CrayfishACDCAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer