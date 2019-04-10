Latest Raffles

Gallery: Evergrey - Leipzig 2019

Details
Evergrey50Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
5th April 2019
Evergrey - “The Atlantic Europe 2019” - Support: Bloodred Hourglass & Genus Ordinis Dei

Wow, what a brilliant concert evening! First, GENUS ORDINIS DEI from Italy took the stage and thrilled the audience. The concert took place in the Hellraiser’s small hall which was very well filled. From the beginning the mood in the audience was great! BLOODRED HOURGLASS from Finland then took over the stage and were able to carry away the guests quickly. Two very good support bands put the fans in a good mood for the headliner.

EVERGREY was just gigantic! Wow, in the small hall, the closeness to the musicians has created an indescribable excitement and enthusiasm among the audience. The fans experienced an extremely intense concert evening that they will not forget soon! I hope to see EVERGREY again in the future. And I am not alone with this with, this is for sure!


Genus Ordinis Dei

https://www.facebook.com/genusordinisdei/


Bloodred Hourglass

https://www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass/


Evergrey

https://www.facebook.com/Evergrey

Setlist
01. A Silent Arc
02. Weightless
03. Distance
04. Passing Through
05. The Fire
06. Leave It Behind Us
07. Black Undertow
08. My Allied Ocean
09. All I Have
10. The Grand Collapse Recreation Day
11. A Touch Of Blessing
12. King Of Errors


More on Evergrey & Bloodred Hourglass


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Evergrey - Leipzig 2019