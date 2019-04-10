Gallery: Evergrey - Leipzig 2019

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
5th April 2019
Evergrey - “The Atlantic Europe 2019” - Support: Bloodred Hourglass & Genus Ordinis Dei
Wow, what a brilliant concert evening! First, GENUS ORDINIS DEI from Italy took the stage and thrilled the audience. The concert took place in the Hellraiser’s small hall which was very well filled. From the beginning the mood in the audience was great! BLOODRED HOURGLASS from Finland then took over the stage and were able to carry away the guests quickly. Two very good support bands put the fans in a good mood for the headliner.
EVERGREY was just gigantic! Wow, in the small hall, the closeness to the musicians has created an indescribable excitement and enthusiasm among the audience. The fans experienced an extremely intense concert evening that they will not forget soon! I hope to see EVERGREY again in the future. And I am not alone with this with, this is for sure!
Genus Ordinis Dei
https://www.facebook.com/genusordinisdei/
Bloodred Hourglass
https://www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass/
Evergrey
https://www.facebook.com/Evergrey
Setlist
01. A Silent Arc
02. Weightless
03. Distance
04. Passing Through
05. The Fire
06. Leave It Behind Us
07. Black Undertow
08. My Allied Ocean
09. All I Have
10. The Grand Collapse Recreation Day
11. A Touch Of Blessing
12. King Of Errors
More on Evergrey & Bloodred Hourglass
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ESKIES
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALICE PHOEBE LOU
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHERRY GLAZERR
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAKKMADDAFAKKA
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEJO
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOCUST FUDGE
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAN SPERRY
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BATTLE BEAST
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MY BABY
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JULIA JACKLIN
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX
|Wed Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLINKER
|Thu Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASKETE!
|Thu Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Thu Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Thu Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Thu Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: E.B. THE YOUNGER
|Thu Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENTER SHIKARI
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview PIXIES - Germany 2019
- Preview SAMAEL - Jena 2019-05-08
- Preview ASP - Leipzig 2019-05-04
- Preview ROCKHARZ FESTIVAL - Ballenstedt 2019
- Preview JESSIE J - Luxembourg City 2019-04-21
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Luxembourg City 2019-04-09
- Preview DEICHKIND - Germany 2019
- Preview SEIGMEN - Bergen May 2019
- Preview DIDO - Hamburg 2019-05-16
- Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2019 - Hurricane & Southside Festival, A Summer’s Tale, Rolling Stone Park
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Amy Macdonald - Essen 2019
- CD Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Into the black
- CD Review: Priest - Obey
- Live Review: Neal Morse Band, The - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Gallery: Lord of the Lost - Zwickau 2019
- Gallery: Korpiklaani - Jena 2019
- Live Review: Alice Merton - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andy LaPlegua from Combichrist, Icon of Coil, Panzer AG
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Medellin 2019
- CD Review: Twin Pines Mall - Love Is A Lonely Ghost (Part I)
- CD Review: Pylon People - Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common
- Live Review: E-Tropolis Festival - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Laibach - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Mike Shinoda - Luxembourg Kirchberg 2019
- Live Review: Korpiklaani - Wroclaw 2019
- Live Review: Madsen - Münster 2019
- Live Review: BossHoss, The - Frankfurt 2019
- Live Review: The O’Reillys & The Paddyhats - Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apoptygma Berzerk - Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)
- Live Review: Alphaville - Bochum 2019
Latest News
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT and more!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$”
- NITZER EBB - German Tour Autumn 2019
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Artus” in May 2019
.