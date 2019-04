Gallery: Evergrey - Leipzig 2019

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany5th April 2019Wow, what a brilliant concert evening! First, GENUS ORDINIS DEI from Italy took the stage and thrilled the audience. The concert took place in the Hellraiser’s small hall which was very well filled. From the beginning the mood in the audience was great! BLOODRED HOURGLASS from Finland then took over the stage and were able to carry away the guests quickly. Two very good support bands put the fans in a good mood for the headliner.EVERGREY was just gigantic! Wow, in the small hall, the closeness to the musicians has created an indescribable excitement and enthusiasm among the audience. The fans experienced an extremely intense concert evening that they will not forget soon! I hope to see EVERGREY again in the future. And I am not alone with this with, this is for sure!https://www.facebook.com/genusordinisdei/https://www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass/https://www.facebook.com/EvergreySetlist01. A Silent Arc02. Weightless03. Distance04. Passing Through05. The Fire06. Leave It Behind Us07. Black Undertow08. My Allied Ocean09. All I Have10. The Grand Collapse Recreation Day11. A Touch Of Blessing12. King Of ErrorsMore on Evergrey All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer