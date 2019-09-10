Gallery: Revolverheld - Kirchberg 2019

Luxexpo The Box, Kirchberg, Luxembourg8th September 2019They belong undisputedly to the top of the German-speaking top artists, REVOLVERHELD. With their current album, ‘Zimmer mit Blick’, the sympathetic Hamburgers are going on tour again after a successful indoor tour and will present themselves to their loyal audience at selected shows in summer 2019.In their luggage they not only had the hits of their fifth studio album like ‘Immer noch fühlen’ or ‘Liebe auf Distanz’, but also further milestones of their work à la ‘Halt dich an mir fest’, ‘Lass uns gehen’, ‘Spinner’ or ‘Ich lass für dich das Licht an’, to name only a small selection. That REVOLVERHELD are true friends of live concerts could be seen when that night in the Luxexpo. They were exuberant, in their best mood and with an incredible portion of humour they inspired their audience again and again. The band around Johannes Strate always had a lot of positive energy. After they played their concert, people went home with a good feeling.And when the band asked the audience to sing and to dance along, it didn’t matter what it looked like, as long as the audience had fun and they gave 100%. It showed the new and yet familiar spirit of a band that just loves to make music for themselves and the fans out there.Setlist01. So wie jetzt02. Das kann uns keiner nehmen03. Das Herz schlägt bis zum Hals04. Immer in Bewegung05. Ich werd’ die Welt verändern06. Freunde bleiben07. Bands deiner Jugend08. Unsere Geschichte ist erzählt09. Spinner10. Sommer in Schweden11. Halt dich an mir fest12. Immer noch fühlen13. Ich kann nicht aufhören unser Leben zu lieben14. Denkmal (Wir sind Helden cover)15. Ich werde nie erwachsen16. Ich lass für dich das Licht an---17. Liebe auf Distanz18. Lass uns gehen19. Zimmer mit BlickAll Pictures by Elena Arens