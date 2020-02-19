Latest Raffles

Gallery: Slipknot - Dortmund 2020

Details
D4S9358 kleinWestfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany
18th February 2020
Slipknot - “We Are Not Your Kind’ Tour - Support: Behemoth

What happens when SLIPKNOT are playing at Westfalenhalle Dortmund and in the neighbouring Westfalenstadion the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain takes place? You can imagine… pure traffic breakdown. Knowing this could happen most people arrived very early and still many people were on the road when the support act BEHEMOTH entered the stage.

A few days after the release of their critically acclaimed sixth album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which i.e. reached #1 in US & UK and #2 in Germany, SLIPKNOT have announced the dates for their European Tour 2020. Germany was represented with six dates whereof they played the final German show in Dortmund. SLIPKNOT front man Corey Taylor commented: “It feels good to return to Europe for an extended tour. No matter how many times we are there: it always feels like we can never get enough of it or play ALL the cities we would like. But one thing is certain: the audience is ALWAYS the best in the world.” Already support act BEHEMOTH heated up the hall not only with lots of fire on stage, but also with their show.

D4S9472 klein

Finally when SLIPKNOT entered the stage, the audience wend mad and many people in the front rows had to be pulled out from the security because they were literally smashed. Once again, the masked band put on a powerful and exciting show! SLIPKNOT are just as much a cultural phenomenon as a band, as the international placements for the new album once again impressively show. In addition to the US and UK, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ also reached #1 in the charts in Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium and Finland, with top 3 rankings alongside Germany in France, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands and Canada New Zealand.


Behemoth

  • _D3S0964_klein
  • _D3S0971_klein
  • _D3S0980_klein
  • _D3S0982_klein
  • _D3S0989_klein
  • _D3S0993_klein
  • _D3S0994_klein
  • _D3S0997_klein
  • _D4S9205_klein
  • _D4S9210_klein
  • _D4S9218_klein
  • _D4S9227_klein
  • _D4S9229_klein
  • _D4S9234_klein
  • _D4S9242_klein
  • _D4S9257_klein
  • _D4S9258_klein
  • _D4S9262_klein
  • _D4S9269_klein
  • _D4S9270_klein
  • _D4S9276_klein
  • _D4S9283_klein
  • _D4S9290_klein
  • _D4S9298_klein
  • _D4S9310_klein
  • _D4S9321_klein
  • _D4S9326_klein
  • _D4S9332_klein
  • _D4S9334_klein
  • _D4S9337_klein
  • _D4S9338_klein
  • _D4S9342_klein
  • _D4S9349_klein
  • _D4S9350_klein
  • _D4S9356_klein

https://behemoth.pl / https://www.facebook.com/behemoth

Setlist
01. Solve (Song played from tape)
02. Wolves ov Siberia
03. Daimonos
04. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
05. Bartzabel
06. Rom 5:8
07. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
08. Ov Fire and the Void
09. Chant for Eschaton 2000
10. Coagvla (Song played from tape)


Slipknot

  • _D3S0998_klein
  • _D3S1001_klein
  • _D3S1004_klein
  • _D3S1005_klein
  • _D3S1007_klein
  • _D3S1009_klein
  • _D3S1016_klein
  • _D3S1019_klein
  • _D3S1026_klein
  • _D3S1028_klein
  • _D4S9358_klein
  • _D4S9362_klein
  • _D4S9363_klein
  • _D4S9365_klein
  • _D4S9366_klein
  • _D4S9378_klein
  • _D4S9379_klein
  • _D4S9383_klein
  • _D4S9385_klein
  • _D4S9388_klein
  • _D4S9415_klein
  • _D4S9421_klein
  • _D4S9426_klein
  • _D4S9428_klein
  • _D4S9430_klein
  • _D4S9431_klein
  • _D4S9436_klein
  • _D4S9454_klein
  • _D4S9455_klein
  • _D4S9457_klein
  • _D4S9463_klein
  • _D4S9464_klein
  • _D4S9467_klein
  • _D4S9468_klein
  • _D4S9472_klein
  • _D4S9474_klein
  • _D4S9478_klein
  • _D4S9479_klein
  • _D4S9482_klein
  • _D4S9483_klein

https://www.slipknot1.com / https://www.facebook.com/slipknot

Setlist
01. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) (AC/DC song) (Song played from tape)
02. Insert Coin (Song played from tape)
03. Unsainted
04. Disasterpiece
05. Eeyore
06. Nero Forte
07. Before I Forget
08. New Abortion
09. Psychosocial
10. Solway Firth
11. Vermilion
12. Birth of the Cruel
13. Wait and Bleed
14. Eyeless
15. All Out Life
16. Duality
---
17. 742617000027 (Song played from tape)
18. (sic)
19. People = Shit
20. Surfacing
21. 'Til We Die (Song played from tape)

More on Slipknot and Behemoth


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
