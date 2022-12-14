Gallery: In Flames - Oslo 2022

Oslo Spektrum Arena, Oslo, Norway11th December 2022The end of the year brought some really great shows to Oslo. We’ve been witnessing if not sold out then really well visited gigs of MACHINE HEAD, ARCH ENEMY, AMORPHIS and many other famous bands playing both as headliners and special guests. The concert of IN FLAMES was a great closure of 2022.The evening had a solid line-up - veterans of Death Metal AT THE GATES, Metalcore IMMINENCE, very energetic ORBIT CULTURE and of course IN FLAMES. One may call it “The best Sweden has to offer” when it comes to Melodic Death Metal live shows. And that crowd of fans was surely not disappointed - by all means it was hot at Spektrum Arena this evening, the bands were on fire.Setlist01. Spectre of Extinction02. Slaughter of the Soul03. At War With Reality04. Der Widerstand05. To Drink From the Night Itself06. Cold07. Under a Serpent Sun08. Heroes and Tombs09. Death and the Labyrinth10. Blinded by Fear11. The Night EternalIN FLAMES had a really good setlist mixing their older hits, such as ‘Cloud Connected’ and ‘Leeches’, with songs from their latest mini album ‘Foregone, Pt.2’. Unfortunately, it was only possible to photograph In Flames at this concert.Setlist01. The Great Deceiver02. Pinball Map03. Cloud Connected04. Behind Space05. Graveland06. The Hive07. Colony08. Only for the Weak09. Leeches10. Foregone Pt. 111. Wallflower12. State of Slow Decay13. Alias14. The Mirror’s Truth15. I Am Above16. Take This LifeAll Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh