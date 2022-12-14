Latest Raffles

Gallery: In Flames - Oslo 2022

Details
In FlamesOslo Spektrum Arena, Oslo, Norway
11th December 2022
In Flames & Special Guests: Orbit Culture, Imminence, At The Gates

The end of the year brought some really great shows to Oslo. We’ve been witnessing if not sold out then really well visited gigs of MACHINE HEAD, ARCH ENEMY, AMORPHIS and many other famous bands playing both as headliners and special guests. The concert of IN FLAMES was a great closure of 2022.

The evening had a solid line-up - veterans of Death Metal AT THE GATES, Metalcore IMMINENCE, very energetic ORBIT CULTURE and of course IN FLAMES. One may call it “The best Sweden has to offer” when it comes to Melodic Death Metal live shows. And that crowd of fans was surely not disappointed - by all means it was hot at Spektrum Arena this evening, the bands were on fire.

31


At The Gates

Setlist
01. Spectre of Extinction
02. Slaughter of the Soul
03. At War With Reality
04. Der Widerstand
05. To Drink From the Night Itself
06. Cold
07. Under a Serpent Sun
08. Heroes and Tombs
09. Death and the Labyrinth
10. Blinded by Fear
11. The Night Eternal


In Flames

IN FLAMES had a really good setlist mixing their older hits, such as ‘Cloud Connected’ and ‘Leeches’, with songs from their latest mini album ‘Foregone, Pt.2’. Unfortunately, it was only possible to photograph In Flames at this concert.

Setlist
01. The Great Deceiver
02. Pinball Map
03. Cloud Connected
04. Behind Space
05. Graveland
06. The Hive
07. Colony
08. Only for the Weak
09. Leeches
10. Foregone Pt. 1
11. Wallflower
12. State of Slow Decay
13. Alias
14. The Mirror’s Truth
15. I Am Above
16. Take This Life

All Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh
