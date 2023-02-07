Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Luxembourg-City 2023

Den Atelier, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg6th February 2023APOCALYPTICA & EPICA’s show, initially scheduled at den Atelier on December 12th 2020 (and then on April 24th 2021 and on January 22nd 2022), finally took place on the 6th of February 2023. The long wait was definitely worth it. The Atelier was packed, and the guests were in a great mood.Even though EPICA played half an hour earlier than planned, the hall was already full to the back with people who enjoyed the music of the Dutch until the last minute.Setlist01. Abyss of Time - Countdown to Singularity02. The Essence of Silence03. Victims of Contingency04. Unleashed05. The Final Lullaby06. The Obsessive Devotion07. In All Conscience08. Rivers09. Code of Life10. Cry for the Moon11. Beyond the Matrix12. Consign to OblivionAPOCALYPTICA also had the crowd firmly in their hands and once again convinced with their skills. All in all, it was a very successful evening that will hopefully be repeated soon.Setlist01. Ashes of the Modern World02. Grace03. I’m Not Jesus (with Franky Perez)04. Not Strong Enough (with Franky Perez)05. Rise Again (With Simone Simons)06. En Route to Mayhem07. I Don’t Care (with Franky Perez)08. Shadowmaker (with Franky Perez)09. Nothing Else Matters (Metallica cover)10. Inquisition Symphony (Sepultura cover)11. Seek & Destroy (Metallica cover)12. Farewell13. In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)All Pictures by Elena Arens