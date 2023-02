Gallery: Deine Lakaien - Dortmund 2023

FZW, Dortmund, Germany17th February 2023If the year 2020 has taught us one thing, it will all turn out differently than you think - and also planned. Thanks to Corona, many of DEINE LAKAIEN’s original intentions and plans have been completely thrown overboard - from the postponed autumn tour to the announcement and completion of the upcoming, now tenth studio album by the legendary German electronic avant-garde duo, which was actually planned for spring 2020. But now the time has finally come and DEINE LAKAIEN played the last show of their “Dual Tour Part II” in Dortmund.On Friday, April 16, 2021, ‘Dual’ was released, by far the most elaborate studio album in DEINE LAKAIEN’s more than 35-year history, funded by the “Initiative Musik gemeinnützige Projektgesellschaft mbH mit Projektmitteln der Beauftragten der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien”. The band actually wanted to go on tour in 2022 with the “Dual-Electronic-Band-Set”. Unfortunately, the concerts at the beginning of the year once again fell victim to the Corona requirements at that time. The show in Dortmund was not sold-out, but the venue was very well filled. To Veljanov’s surprise, even the gallery was open, different to what the band was told before. Great to see so many people showing up to see the band for their final show of the current tour. You’ll find a long review of their show in Erfurt here . Please enjoy now the pictures from the Dortmund concert. http://www.deine-lakaien.com / https://www.facebook.com/DeineLakaienSetlist01. Lonely02. Nightfall03. Gone04. Over And Done05. Where You Are06. Farewell04. Europe08. Unknown Friend09. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)10. Dust in the Wind (Kansas cover)11. Run12. Reincarnation13. The Walk (The Cure cover)14. Sick Cinema---15. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun (Pink Floyd cover)16. Because of Because17. Return---18. Happy Man19. Dark Star---20. Love Me to the EndAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com