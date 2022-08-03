Gallery: 30 Years VNV Nation - Gelsenkirchen 2022

Amphitheater, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
30th July 2022
VNV Nation - “30 Year Special Open Air Show” - Special Guests: Apoptygma Berzerk, Heldmaschine, Wires & Lights and Steril
In 2020, VNV NATION celebrated its 30 year anniversary and finally two years later, there was a proper celebration with a special event. They’ve put together a great line-up of bands for a one-off, open-air event on July 30th, 2022 at the Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater. Somehow it felt a bit like returning to the beloved and still missed Blackfield festival, when entering the holy ground of the arena. The weather was great and people in perfect festival mood.
Within the frame of a unique open-air show, VNV NATION presented a fantastic selection of bands at the Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. It was a long night with great music. The long-standing friends of APOPTYGMA BERZERK and wonderful bands like HELDMASCHINE, WIRES & LIGHTS and STERIL were part of an unforgettable event. The final was of course a very long VNV NATION show with favourite songs from all albums, with rarities, guest appearances (like the one of Alex from EISBRECHER), one or two surprise songs, and an extraordinary light show. At the end, all bands gathered on stage for a very emotional moment. We definitely need more of such events at the Amphitheater.
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview LEVELLERS - Cologne 2022-10-07
- Preview DEICHKIND - Essen 2022-09-02
- Preview SKINNY LISTER - Dortmund 2022-09-26
- Preview DIE ÄRZTE - Nohfelden-Bosen 2022-09-17
- Preview THE INVINCIBLE SPIRIT - Oberhausen 2022-08-26
- Preview COUNTING CROWS - Cologne 2022-09-23
- Preview SOEN - Cologne 2022-09-13
- Preview SHORTPARIS - Hamburg 2022-09-21
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Hamburg 2022-09-03
- Preview ULTIMA RATIO FEST - Leipzig 2022-09-30
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Helios - Touch The Sun
- CD Review: Beyond The Catacombs - Fatal Error
- CD Review: Belarus Beaver - Symphony Of Fallen Trees
- Live Review: Amorphis - Turku
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Tuusula 2022
- CD Review: Oath SC - Hallowed Illusions
- CD Review: Black Stone Cherry - Live From The Royal Albert hall - Y'all!
- Live Review: 29th Wave-Gotik-Treffen - Leipzig 2022 (Day 4)
- CD Review: Horizon Ignited - Towards The Dying Lands
- Live Review: Seeed - Luxembourg Kirchberg 2022
- Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Luxembourg Kirchberg 2022
- Live Review: 29th Wave-Gotik-Treffen - Leipzig 2022 (Day 3)
- CD Review: One Mind Ministry - Gates Of Time
- CD Review: Rhombus - The Longest Day
- CD Review: Tailgunner - Crashdive EP
- Live Review: Brememinale - Bremen 2022
- Interview: Sweet Ermengarde - July 2022
- Live Review: Castle Party - Bolkow 2022 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Castle Party - Bolkow 2022 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Castle Party - Bolkow 2022 (Day 1)
Latest News
- A PROJECTION - New Single & Video “Careless”
- METROPOLIS RECORDS - Founder Dave Heckman passed away
- SLIPKNOT - New album “The End, So Far” out September 30th, 2022 & Knotfest Germany
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
.