Gallery: 30 Years VNV Nation - Gelsenkirchen 2022

Details
05 vnvnation D4S3329 kleinAmphitheater, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
30th July 2022
VNV Nation - “30 Year Special Open Air Show” - Special Guests: Apoptygma Berzerk, Heldmaschine, Wires & Lights and Steril

In 2020, VNV NATION celebrated its 30 year anniversary and finally two years later, there was a proper celebration with a special event. They’ve put together a great line-up of bands for a one-off, open-air event on July 30th, 2022 at the Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater. Somehow it felt a bit like returning to the beloved and still missed Blackfield festival, when entering the holy ground of the arena. The weather was great and people in perfect festival mood.

  • _D3S9324_klein
  • _D3S9338_klein
  • _D3S9339_klein
  • _D3S9347_klein
  • _D3S9357_klein
  • _D3S9426_klein
  • _D3S9437_klein
  • _D3S9438_klein
  • _D3S9439_klein
  • _D3S9470_klein
  • _D3S9474_klein
  • _D3S9488_klein
  • _D3S9489_klein
  • _D3S9554_klein
  • _D3S9566_klein
  • _D4S2837_klein
  • _D4S2873_klein
  • _D4S2878_klein
  • _D4S2879_klein
  • _D4S2913_klein
  • _D4S2952_klein
  • _D4S2989_klein
  • _D4S3079_klein
  • _D4S3083_klein
  • _D4S3146_klein
  • _D4S3187_klein
  • _D4S3261_klein
  • _D4S3362_klein
  • _D4S3363_klein
  • _D4S3387_klein

Within the frame of a unique open-air show, VNV NATION presented a fantastic selection of bands at the Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. It was a long night with great music. The long-standing friends of APOPTYGMA BERZERK and wonderful bands like HELDMASCHINE, WIRES & LIGHTS and STERIL were part of an unforgettable event. The final was of course a very long VNV NATION show with favourite songs from all albums, with rarities, guest appearances (like the one of Alex from EISBRECHER), one or two surprise songs, and an extraordinary light show. At the end, all bands gathered on stage for a very emotional moment. We definitely need more of such events at the Amphitheater.

  • 01_steril_D3S9297_klein
  • 01_steril_D3S9299_klein
  • 01_steril_D3S9302_klein
  • 01_steril_D3S9305_klein
  • 01_steril_D3S9310_klein
  • 01_steril_D3S9325_klein
  • 01_steril_D3S9331_klein
  • 01_steril_D4S2854_klein
  • 01_steril_D4S2857_klein
  • 01_steril_D4S2861_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D3S9346_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D3S9354_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D3S9372_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D3S9377_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D3S9382_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D3S9386_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D4S2884_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D4S2891_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D4S2898_klein
  • 02_wiresandlights_D4S2902_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D3S9404_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D3S9406_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D3S9417_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D3S9420_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D3S9422_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D3S9434_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D4S2908_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D4S2923_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D4S2979_klein
  • 03_heldmaschine_D4S2994_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D3S9445_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D3S9450_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D3S9451_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D3S9464_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D3S9479_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D4S3002_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D4S3006_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D4S3008_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D4S3017_klein
  • 04_apoptygmaberzerk_D4S3074_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9506_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9513_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9520_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9521_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9527_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9548_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9557_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9563_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D3S9568_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D4S3188_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D4S3265_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D4S3271_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D4S3296_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D4S3308_klein
  • 05_vnvnation_D4S3329_klein

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)