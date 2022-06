Live Review: Mono Inc. - Kiel 2022

Die Pumpe, Kiel, Germany3rd June 2022On this evening the audience was mainly in their mid-forties. Nearly all of them were clothed completely in MONO INC. merch, partly washed out, as they apparently were fans of the group for a long time. It was the first time I’ve ever witnessed a stage ditch in this location.The quartet from Croatia was founded in 2011. They sing in both Croatian and English, with English now prevailing. The current line-up consists of Marko M. Sekul (lead vocals), Andrea Kert (drums), Zoltan Lecei (bass and backing vocals) and Dorian “Dodo” Pavlović (guitar and backing vocals). In 2021 MANNTRA released their most recent album ‘Monster Mind Consuming’ and five singles. https://manntra.hr/Music & PerformanceTo be honest, I’ve never heard MANNTRA before. Nevertheless, they already caught me during the Pagan intro to ‘Heathens’. Fancy face paint, pagan sounds and a ritual appearance have always worked so far. The lead singer, for the time being covered with hood and mask, welcomes the audience in astonishingly good German. The energetic quartet celebrated only nine songs this evening, but they did so with a passion that should have captivated even the last one in the audience.The martial appearance might be less appealing to some listeners, but in my opinion, it is the perfect stylistic element for MANNTRA’s Folk Metal. Even though they are still relatively new, they definitely have the potential to stay with us for a while. ‘Heathens’ and ‘Ori Ori’ left me with two strong earworms that I still couldn’t get rid of days after the concert.Setlist01. Invocation/Heathens02. Yelena03. Ori Ori04. Barren King05. Intro + Shadows06. Not Guilty07. Slave08. Everlasting09. NightmareRatingMusic: 10Performance: 9Light: 4Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10MONO INC. was founded in 2000 in Hamburg, Germany. The name is derived from the term monomania (mental illness) and the word incorporated. The current line-up consists of founding members Martin Engler (vocals) and Carl Fornia (vocals, guitar), who are currently playing with Katha Mia (drums, vocals) and Val Perun (bass, vocals). The current album ‘The Book of Fire’ was released in 2020, three new singles followed in 2021, including a new version of the gothic hymn ‘Children of the Dark’. https://mono-inc.com/ Music & PerformanceDuring the break the pyrotechnics were precisely aligned by specialists, which further increased the audience’s excitement. As the intro of the first song began, only the drummer was illuminated. A pair of raven wings had been installed, which looked like they’d grown right out of her back. They slowly began to beat behind her. Despite the extremely small location with low ceilings, ‘The Book of Fire’ was brightened by fireballs. MONO INC.'s lighting technicians really know their job. Their whole performance was perfectly lit and perfectly synchronised.After MANNTRA’s energetic performance, MONO INC. seems almost powerless because there was so little movement on stage. I personally really liked the contrast and the clear separation of both bands. The wild and uninhibited power of MANNTRA versus the dark and partly melancholic gothic sounds of MONO INC. could almost be taken as an antithesis and give the evening a special touch.Setlist01. Louder Than Hell02. The Book Of Fire03. Funeral Song04. Symphony Of Pain05. Gothic Queen06. The Banks Of Eden07. Boatman08. Arabia09. Where The Raven Flies10. An Klaren Tagen11. Drum Battle12. Get Some Sleep13. After The War14. Welcome To Hell15. Voices Of Doom16. Kein Weg Zu Weit17. Children Of The DarkRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 10Sound: 9Total: 8.8 / 10All Pictures by Lilly Wand