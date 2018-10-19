CD Review: VNV Nation - Noire

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Oct 19 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Herbststurm Festival
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KODALINE
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PHOSPHORESCENT
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ACADEMIC
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHN BUTLER TRIO
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COSBY
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AURORA
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEYYA
|Sat Oct 20 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Herbststurm Festival
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DISTURBED - The Evolution Tour 2019
- Preview CYPRESS HILL - Cologne 2018-12-12
- Preview DANKO JONES - Münster 2018-12-09
- Preview THE PRODIGY - Düsseldorf 2018-12-05
- Preview JOHNNY MARR - Cologne 2018-12-03
- Preview DRANGSAL - Bochum 2018-12-02
- Preview KATAKLYSM - Dresden 2018-15-11
- Preview KREATOR & DIMMU BORGIR - Düsseldorf 2018-11-15
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Oberhausen 2018-12-01
- Preview MARTERIA & CASPER - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-26
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Gothic Meets Klassik - Leipzig 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Riverside - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Jack White - Dortmund 2018
- Gallery: Three Days Grace - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Prism - Atmosphere EP
- Live Review: Gothic Meets Klassik - Leipzig 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Carpark North - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Lord Of The Lost - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Beauty Of Gemina, The - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Graveyard - Luxembourg City 2018
- CD Review: Leichtmatrose - Heile Welt
- CD Review: Peter Heppner - Confessions & Doubts + TanzZwang
- Live Review: Kim Wilde - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: ASP - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Alcest - Essen 2018
- CD Review: Beauty Of Gemina, The - Flying With The Owl
- Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen XIII - Prague 2018
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Hamburg 2018
- Live Review: Nachtmahr - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ghost - Ceremony and Devotion
Latest News
- CALL THE SHIP TO PORT 2019 - Amphi warm-up with MESH, SOLAR FAKE & DIORAMA
- MR. IRISH BASTARD - Adrenalin-charged melancholy - “The Desire For Revenge Tour” Part II
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - Four headliners and numerous acts for Hurricane and Southside confirmed
- NITZER EBB - Announce New Live Dates + Mute Reissue Series
- LAIBACH - Share “My Favorite Things” taken from “The Sound Of Music”
- WIEGAND - Single “Floating Away” out 12 October 2018!
- KIM WILDE - Announces “Here Come The Aliens (Deluxe Edition)” for October 19th, 2018
- FILTER - Band returns to form and launches Pledgemusic Campaign
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - New Names and concert days announced!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - Nine more bands confirmed!
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
.
CD Review: VNV Nation - Noire
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: VNV Nation
Title: Noire
Genre: Electro Pop / Future Pop
Release Date: 12th October 2018
Label: Anachron Sounds / Soulfood
Album Review
‘Future Perfect’ who doesn’t know that album from VNV NATION and now sixteen years later comes with ‘Noire’ the already 10th studio album of VNV. It’s their first album in five years. First song is ‘A Million’ and is starting a little bit slow but fast going over into the typical VNV NATION sound, strong and powerful. Track number two is ‘Armour’ and this flatters Ronan Harris’ voice perfectly. That song is an awesome VNV hymn. So far my favourite! Next song is ‘God Of All’ which fits perfect to the song before. Spherical synth sounds paired with some nice slow beats. Song number four is ‘Nocturne No.7’ and that song is instrumental only. It has only a great played piano with cool melody. Track number five is ‘Collide’ and this song is starting with some ominous synth sounds going over into dark mooded melody with that strong voice of Ronan. It is a great Electro Pop ballad with powerful melody and synths. Next song is ‘Wonders’ which is bringing us back a bit more power with cool beats and electro elements. Nice song with a cool melody.
Song number seven is ‘Immersed’ and that song starts with some powerful beats meeting clear vocals. I would say it is a minimalistic VNV track which finally leads us to some more elements and more power. Song number eight is ‘Lights Go Out’ which starts with some urban elements paired with VNV NATION typical sounds. That song is was I expect from VNV, nice! Great chorus! Track number, ‘Guiding’, is slowing us down again. Well used synth sounds here. It has no voices, just instrumental. Track number ten is ‘Where Is The Future’ which starts more powerful with great Future Pop elements. It is very melodic and catchy with an earworm chorus. Next song is ‘Only Satellites’ and ties perfectly on the song before and is a typical VNV song. Great and powerful chorus! Another favourite for me! Song number twelve is ‘Requiem Of Wires’ and again we have here a slowing down track, spherical but once again an instrumental only song! Last song is ‘All Our Sins’ and yes here we have the power back. Nice beats, strong voice, catchy melody.
All in all I expected a bit after 5!! Years! I miss a bit the edges and corners and there are too many instrumental songs on the album for my taste. But still it is a great electropop album.
Tracklist
01. A Million
02 .Armour
03. God Of All
04. Nocturne No.7
05. Collide
06. Wonders
07. Immersed
08. Lights Go Out
09. Guiding
10. When Is The Future?
11. Only Satellites
12. Requiem For Wires
13. All Our Sins
Line-up
Ronan Harris
Website
http://www.vnvnation.com / http://facebook.com/vnvnation
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment