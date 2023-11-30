CD Review: Waiting For Words - My Dignity EP

Artist: Waiting For WordsTitle: My DignityGenre: Synth Pop / New WaveRelease Date: 27th November 2023Label: Foundry RecordsSo here is the 2nd single taken from the masterpiece ‘Dignity’ album and the opening track of the LP: ‘My Dignity’. And as usual with WAITING FOR WORDS, the EP is more than generous, proposing a total of six tracks.‘My Dignity’ (here in a slight ‘Radio Edit’ cutting off the synth intro and fading out a bit earlier) has confirmed during the tour its status of a strong live hymn. Powerful drums and bass, great synth sounds and a strong vocal melody already turn it into a fan favourite. The EP sees the come back on the great remixer Fatherless Child 17 years after having worked on songs on the ‘a MIX through the night’ (the reworked version of 2004’s comeback album ‘a WALK through the night’). Two remixes are proposed here: The ‘Strings Of Mediocrity’, with a very dark / industrial feel and distorted vocals, and the ‘Rope Mix’, more orchestral with new strings arrangements.And the great surprises of the EP: an acoustic version of ‘Away’ (from the album ‘Egocracy’) and a “Stripped Down Version” of ‘Without A Sound’ (from the album ‘Idiocracy’) giving a totally new vision of both already great songs. The emotions of the songs are emphasized by very emotional performances. Note that newest member of the band, Samantha Sirugue (Bass & Electric Guitars) is entirely credited for those acoustic arrangements, proving she joins the band as a key element of their sound and atmosphere environment. And finally, a brand-new unreleased track sung by Soe, ‘With All My Tears’… and it’s a real smash. Many bands would kill to release such a song as a single… and WAITING FOR WORDS give it away as a B-Side ah, ah. There’s a strong “old” (and great) DEPECHE MODE feel to the synths gimmick but not only. Great strings arrangements and experimental sounds here and there. Soe’s ethereal voice keeping it a true WAITING FOR WORDS song.Once again, WAITING FOR WORDS delivers a release of high quality and, with last year’s ‘Hedonism EP’, form with this EP some great companions to the album, pushing deeper and deeper the unique experience of this musical voyage the band takes us in. Note that this EP is sold to support the crowdfunding of the coming tour of the band in Mexico in March 2024 at a special price of 20€ on and a gift to all the people participating to the crowdfunding (available at WAITING FOR WORDS’ Bandcamp). A digital single is available on the platform with the ‘Radio Edit’ of ‘M Dignity’ and the B-Side ‘With All My Tears’.01. My Dignity (Radio Edit)02. My Dignity (Fatherless Child’s Strings Of Mediocrity)03. With All My Tears04. Away (Acoustic Version)05. Without A Sound (Stripped Down Version)06. My Dignity (Fatherless Child’s Rope Mix)Samantha Sirrugue - Bass & Electric GuitarFred Montana - DrumsPeter Rainman - Keyboards, Backing VocalsSoe V - Keyboards, VocalsZeN Smith: Keyboards, VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10