Gallery Saxon - Leipzig 2018-23-09

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany23rd September 2018Wow! That was a brilliant concert evening in the Haus auensee in Leipzig! Already the two support bands, RAVEN and FM, were able to thrill the audience. I was glad to experience both bands live on stage for the first time. When finally the headliner SAXON entered the stage, the fans cheered. Brilliant! After so many years, SAXON still delivers a fantastic kick ass rock n roll show on stage. With top stage light and very good sound, the audience experienced a concert evening that they will always like to remember.http://www.ravenlunatics.comhttps://www.facebook.com/FMofficialhttp://www.saxon747.com / https://www.facebook.com/saxonAll pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie