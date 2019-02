Gallery: Alestorm - Leipzig 2019

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany24nd February 2019Together with SKÁLMÖLD, ALESTORM visited the Hellraiser in Leipzig last weekend. The BOOTYARD BANDITS from the Wild West of the UK were on board for support. Of course, they also opened the concert evening and inspired the audience right from the beginning. After this successful start and a short change over phase SKÁLMÖLD entered the stage and was celebrated by the fans. The crowning glory was ALESTORM, who celebrated the audience with a brilliant pirate party. One thing is certain, after this concert one or the other had a hangover the other day, even if ALESTORM had come to drink their beer.https://www.facebook.com/BootyardBanditshttps://www.facebook.com/skalmoldhttps://www.facebook.com/alestormbandMore on Alestorm All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer