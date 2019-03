Gallery: Lord of the Lost - Zwickau 2019

Alter Gasometer, Zwickau, Germany22nd March 2019Due to the high demand and the most successful concert tour of the band history of LORD OF THE LOST so far, the "Thornstar" Tour enters the second round. Last week, LORD OF THE LOST visited the Alter Gasometer in Zwickau. The concert was sold-out! The evening was opened by HELL BOULEVARD who already had their own fan community with their second album, 'In Black We Trust'. After that, LORD OF THE LOST took over the stage and were celebrated by their fans. The stage was extended during the concert and so the band also played briefly on the bar adjacent to the stage. As usual, the audience got a great show offered by both bands. All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer