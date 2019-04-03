Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
April 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D/TROIT
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAZY DAY
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEJO
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHARON VAN ETTEN
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ESKIES
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE KOOKS
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAKE ISAAC
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROGERS
Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POM POKO
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ESKIES
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUSE JU
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAZY DAY
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEJO
Thu Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Saltatio Mortis - Dresden 2019

Details
SaltatioMortis35Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
30th March 2019
Saltatio Mortis - “Brot Und Spiele” Tour 2019 - Support: Indecent Behavior

Three times in a row, SALTATIO MORTIS has made it to number 1 in the German album charts. Gold status for the album ‘Zirkus Zeitgeist’ and over 100,000 records sold. SALTATIO MORTIS belong to the spearhead of the scene. They were able to prove this impressively again at Haus Auensee. The fans were offered a great sound and an excellent light show. There were also a lot of elaborate pyro effects. Waving Europe flags in the audience and lots of stage action by front man Alea... with so much action, sometimes the microphone fell into the security pit. As usual, the fans were able to enjoy a great concert evening with SALTATIO MORTIS, which by the way was opened very well by their support INDECENT BEHAVIOR.


Indecent Behavior

  • IndecentBahavior01
  • IndecentBahavior02
  • IndecentBahavior03
  • IndecentBahavior04
  • IndecentBahavior05
  • IndecentBahavior06
  • IndecentBahavior07
  • IndecentBahavior08
  • IndecentBahavior09
  • IndecentBahavior10
  • IndecentBahavior11
  • IndecentBahavior12
  • IndecentBahavior13
  • IndecentBahavior14
  • IndecentBahavior15
  • IndecentBahavior16
  • IndecentBahavior17
  • IndecentBahavior18
  • IndecentBahavior19
  • IndecentBahavior20
  • IndecentBahavior21
  • IndecentBahavior22
  • IndecentBahavior23
  • IndecentBahavior24
  • IndecentBahavior25
  • IndecentBahavior26
  • IndecentBahavior27
  • IndecentBahavior28
  • IndecentBahavior29
  • IndecentBahavior30

https://www.facebook.com/IndecentBehavior


Saltatio Mortis

  • SaltatioMortis01
  • SaltatioMortis02
  • SaltatioMortis03
  • SaltatioMortis04
  • SaltatioMortis05
  • SaltatioMortis06
  • SaltatioMortis07
  • SaltatioMortis08
  • SaltatioMortis09
  • SaltatioMortis10
  • SaltatioMortis11
  • SaltatioMortis12
  • SaltatioMortis13
  • SaltatioMortis14
  • SaltatioMortis15
  • SaltatioMortis16
  • SaltatioMortis17
  • SaltatioMortis18
  • SaltatioMortis19
  • SaltatioMortis20
  • SaltatioMortis21
  • SaltatioMortis22
  • SaltatioMortis23
  • SaltatioMortis24
  • SaltatioMortis25
  • SaltatioMortis26
  • SaltatioMortis27
  • SaltatioMortis28
  • SaltatioMortis29
  • SaltatioMortis30
  • SaltatioMortis31
  • SaltatioMortis32
  • SaltatioMortis33
  • SaltatioMortis34
  • SaltatioMortis35

https://www.facebook.com/saltatiomortisofficial

More on Saltatio Mortis


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Saltatio Mortis - Dresden 2019