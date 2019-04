Gallery: Saltatio Mortis - Dresden 2019

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany30th March 2019Three times in a row, SALTATIO MORTIS has made it to number 1 in the German album charts. Gold status for the album ‘Zirkus Zeitgeist’ and over 100,000 records sold. SALTATIO MORTIS belong to the spearhead of the scene. They were able to prove this impressively again at Haus Auensee. The fans were offered a great sound and an excellent light show. There were also a lot of elaborate pyro effects. Waving Europe flags in the audience and lots of stage action by front man Alea... with so much action, sometimes the microphone fell into the security pit. As usual, the fans were able to enjoy a great concert evening with SALTATIO MORTIS, which by the way was opened very well by their support INDECENT BEHAVIOR.https://www.facebook.com/IndecentBehaviorhttps://www.facebook.com/saltatiomortisofficialMore on Saltatio Mortis All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer