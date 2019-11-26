Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st November 2019
Delain - The Masters of Destiny Tour - Support: Arkona
As part of their current tour “Masters of Destiny”, DELAIN were guests in the Grand Duchy on Thursday. And although guitarist Merel Bechtold has left the band this summer, the Dutch musicians keep on touring. The Russian formation from ARKONA were also part of the tour, which made the evening sound a bit darker.
Arkona
Delain
Setlist
01. Mother Machine
02. Virtue and Vice
03. One Second
04. Suckerpunch
05. Burning Bridges
06. Masters of Destiny
07. The Glory and the Scum
08. Here Come the Vultures
09. The Hurricane
10. Let’s Dance
11. Combustion
12. Hands of Gold
13. Not Enough
14. Don’t Let Go
15. The Gathering
16. Fire with Fire
17. We Are the Others
More on Delain & Arkona
All pictures by Elena Arens
