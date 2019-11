Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg21st November 2019As part of their current tour “Masters of Destiny”, DELAIN were guests in the Grand Duchy on Thursday. And although guitarist Merel Bechtold has left the band this summer, the Dutch musicians keep on touring. The Russian formation from ARKONA were also part of the tour, which made the evening sound a bit darker.Setlist01. Mother Machine02. Virtue and Vice03. One Second04. Suckerpunch05. Burning Bridges06. Masters of Destiny07. The Glory and the Scum08. Here Come the Vultures09. The Hurricane10. Let’s Dance11. Combustion12. Hands of Gold13. Not Enough14. Don’t Let Go15. The Gathering16. Fire with Fire17. We Are the OthersMore on Delain All pictures by Elena Arens