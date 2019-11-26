Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ELECTRIC MARY
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOVELYTHEBAND
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALTER BRIDGE
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KELVIN JONES
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ATTILA
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARC REBILLET
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SEEED
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SERATONES
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROMAN CLARKE
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GWAR
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WE ARE SCIENTISTS
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MICHAEL KIWANUKA
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AGAINST THE CURRENT
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AFROB
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FKA TWIGS
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LUKE MOCKRIDGE
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PERFECT - THE ULTIMATE ED SHEERAN SHOW
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WHALE CITY
Thu Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CA) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
DelainRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st November 2019
Delain - The Masters of Destiny Tour - Support: Arkona

As part of their current tour “Masters of Destiny”, DELAIN were guests in the Grand Duchy on Thursday. And although guitarist Merel Bechtold has left the band this summer, the Dutch musicians keep on touring. The Russian formation from ARKONA were also part of the tour, which made the evening sound a bit darker.


Arkona

  • DSC_2872-1
  • DSC_2874-2
  • DSC_2877-3
  • DSC_2885-4
  • DSC_2889-5
  • DSC_2892-6
  • DSC_2898-7
  • DSC_2899-8
  • DSC_2902-9
  • DSC_2907-10
  • DSC_2912-11
  • DSC_2920-12
  • DSC_2921-13
  • DSC_2924-14
  • DSC_2927-15
  • DSC_2939-16
  • DSC_2941-17
  • DSC_2945-18
  • DSC_2948-19
  • DSC_2950-20
  • DSC_3008-21
  • DSC_3016-22
  • DSC_3028-23
  • DSC_3032-24
  • DSC_3043-25
  • DSC_3044-26
  • DSC_3049-27
  • DSC_3051-28
  • DSC_3059-29
  • DSC_3063-30


Delain

  • DSC_3095-1
  • DSC_3099-2
  • DSC_3104-3
  • DSC_3106-4
  • DSC_3109-5
  • DSC_3110-6
  • DSC_3116-7
  • DSC_3119-8
  • DSC_3129-9
  • DSC_3130-10
  • DSC_3138-11
  • DSC_3148-12
  • DSC_3161-13
  • DSC_3163-14
  • DSC_3167-15
  • DSC_3168-16
  • DSC_3170-17
  • DSC_3175-18
  • DSC_3184-19
  • DSC_3188-20
  • DSC_3189-21
  • DSC_3190-22
  • DSC_3194-23
  • DSC_3206-24
  • DSC_3208-25

Setlist
01. Mother Machine
02. Virtue and Vice
03. One Second
04. Suckerpunch
05. Burning Bridges
06. Masters of Destiny
07. The Glory and the Scum
08. Here Come the Vultures
09. The Hurricane
10. Let’s Dance
11. Combustion
12. Hands of Gold
13. Not Enough
14. Don’t Let Go
15. The Gathering
16. Fire with Fire
17. We Are the Others

More on Delain & Arkona


All pictures by Elena Arens
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019