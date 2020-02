Gallery: Alcest - Cologne 2020

Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany10th February 2020In February and March 2020, French sound wizards ALCEST hit the roads again, this time in support of their new studio album ‘Spiritual Instinct’ that was released on October 25th 2019. This extensive headline tour brings them to 16 different European countries and the Blackgaze pioneers are bringing the French Hardcore Punk act BIRDS IN ROW as well as the Icelandic Synth Pop trio KÆLAN MIKLA as support for all 29 dates. The second German show (and one of the first of the whole tour) took place on 10th February in Cologne.Previous to the tour, Neige commented: “We are so excited to finally reveal the European dates of our tour for ‘Spiritual Instinct’. We will be accompanied by BIRDS IN ROW from France and KAELAN MIKLA from Iceland. These are going to be special nights and we are really looking forward to see you all again.” Well, we were happy to see the band again and all three protagonists on this evening did not disappoint, even though they presented totally different styles of music. Check out our pictures!https://www.facebook.com/KaelanmiklaSetlist01. Intro02. Hvernig kemst ég upp?03. Kalt04. Draumadís05. Nornalagið06. Skuggadans07. Næturblóm08. Ándvaka09. Nótt eftir nótthttp://www.wearebirdsinrow.com / https://www.facebook.com/birdsinrowhttp://www.alcest-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/alcest.officialSetlist01. Les Jardins de minuit02. Protection03. Oiseaux de proie04. Autre temps05. Écailles de lune - Part 206. Sapphire07. Le Miroir08. Kodama---09. Là où naissent les couleurs nouvelles10. DélivranceMore on Alcest Birds In Row and Kælan Mikla All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com