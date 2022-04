Gallery: Invisible Limits - Bochum 2022

Rotunde, Bochum, Germany23rd April 2022Three New Wave classics rang in spring on in the Rotunde Bochum on that Saturday night. You could say same but different, because the musical palette included everything between Post-Punk and Synth-Pop. The event was held as 3G event (recovered, vaccinated or tested) even though officially there were no restrictions anymore. But so, anyone could feel a bit safer attending a concert indoors. People had a great time with all three bands.NO MORE formed the band in 1979 when Punk & New wave swept away the 70s, throwing a later classic into the action with ‘Suicide Commando’ in 1981 and disbanding in 1986 when the 80s were too much 80s. In 2008 they came back. Die Westzeit: “... impressive how one can develop without denying one’s roots.” In 2019 NO MORE will celebrate their 40th stage anniversary. http://www.nomoremusic.deSetlist01. Inside 1979 / In A Leaden Time02. Love Is A Drug03. Midnight People & Lo-Life Stars04. Rope A Dope05. Venus In Furs06. Modernistische Welt07. The Grey08. All Is Well - Senza Macchia09. TurnAround10. Suicide Commando11. The Great Masturbator12. Heroes (Davod Bowie cover)PSYCHE are certainly the most popular Electro-Pop duo from Canada and have had a style-defining influence in both the Electronic Body Music and Synth-Pop genres. From cold, rough Industrial to Synth Pop to Dancefloor Minimal and Dark Wave, they have captured many facets of electronic music. https://www.psyche-hq.de/Setlist01. Broken Heart02. Uncivilized03. Eternal04. The Outsider05. Misery06. Disorder07. Truth or Consequence08. Goodbye Horses09. Unveiling The Secret10. Prisoner To DesireINVISIBLE LIMITS are one of the most successful German Synth Wave bands of the 80s. Hypnotic sequences, melodic guitars and Marion Küchenmeister’s vocals have given the Wave band its unmistakable sound for 30 years. Classics like ‘Golden Dreams’ or ‘Natalie’s’ as well as new songs are part of their current set list. https://invisiblelimits.bandcamp.com/Setlist01. Intro + Sex Symbol02. No Doubts03. Lonely Heart04. Natalies05. After The Rain06. The Window07. Temptation08. Golden Dreams09. Love Will Teat Us Apart (Joy Division cover)All pictures from the Saturday show by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com