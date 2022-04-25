Latest Raffles

Gallery: Invisible Limits - Bochum 2022

Invisible LimitsRotunde, Bochum, Germany
23rd April 2022
Invisible Limits, Psyche & No More

Three New Wave classics rang in spring on in the Rotunde Bochum on that Saturday night. You could say same but different, because the musical palette included everything between Post-Punk and Synth-Pop. The event was held as 3G event (recovered, vaccinated or tested) even though officially there were no restrictions anymore. But so, anyone could feel a bit safer attending a concert indoors. People had a great time with all three bands.


No More

NO MORE formed the band in 1979 when Punk & New wave swept away the 70s, throwing a later classic into the action with ‘Suicide Commando’ in 1981 and disbanding in 1986 when the 80s were too much 80s. In 2008 they came back. Die Westzeit: “... impressive how one can develop without denying one’s roots.” In 2019 NO MORE will celebrate their 40th stage anniversary. http://www.nomoremusic.de

Setlist
01. Inside 1979 / In A Leaden Time
02. Love Is A Drug
03. Midnight People & Lo-Life Stars
04. Rope A Dope
05. Venus In Furs
06. Modernistische Welt
07. The Grey
08. All Is Well - Senza Macchia
09. TurnAround
10. Suicide Commando
11. The Great Masturbator
12. Heroes (Davod Bowie cover)

  • _D4S3634_klein
  • _D4S3639_klein
  • _D4S3641_klein
  • _D4S3642_klein
  • _D4S3649_klein
  • _D4S3658_klein
  • _D4S3659_klein
  • _D4S3663_klein
  • _D4S3670_klein
  • _D4S3672_klein
  • _D4S3674_klein
  • _D4S3678_klein
  • _D4S3681_klein
  • _D4S3684_klein
  • _D4S3691_klein


Psyche

PSYCHE are certainly the most popular Electro-Pop duo from Canada and have had a style-defining influence in both the Electronic Body Music and Synth-Pop genres. From cold, rough Industrial to Synth Pop to Dancefloor Minimal and Dark Wave, they have captured many facets of electronic music. https://www.psyche-hq.de/

Setlist
01. Broken Heart
02. Uncivilized
03. Eternal
04. The Outsider
05. Misery
06. Disorder
07. Truth or Consequence
08. Goodbye Horses
09. Unveiling The Secret
10. Prisoner To Desire

  • _D4S3701_klein
  • _D4S3707_klein
  • _D4S3740_klein
  • _D4S3747_klein
  • _D4S3763_klein
  • _D4S3772_klein
  • _D4S3792_klein
  • _D4S3793_klein
  • _D4S3798_klein
  • _D4S3805_klein
  • _D4S3807_klein
  • _D4S3808_klein
  • _D4S3809_klein
  • _D4S3828_klein
  • _D4S3832_klein


Invisible Limits

INVISIBLE LIMITS are one of the most successful German Synth Wave bands of the 80s. Hypnotic sequences, melodic guitars and Marion Küchenmeister’s vocals have given the Wave band its unmistakable sound for 30 years. Classics like ‘Golden Dreams’ or ‘Natalie’s’ as well as new songs are part of their current set list. https://invisiblelimits.bandcamp.com/

Setlist
01. Intro + Sex Symbol
02. No Doubts
03. Lonely Heart
04. Natalies
05. After The Rain
06. The Window
07. Temptation
08. Golden Dreams
09. Love Will Teat Us Apart (Joy Division cover)

  • _D4S3840_klein
  • _D4S3846_klein
  • _D4S3847_klein
  • _D4S3859_klein
  • _D4S3862_klein
  • _D4S3866_klein
  • _D4S3871_klein
  • _D4S3877_klein
  • _D4S3885_klein
  • _D4S3888_klein
  • _D4S3890_klein
  • _D4S3892_klein
  • _D4S3896_klein
  • _D4S3904_klein
  • _D4S3905_klein

All pictures from the Saturday show by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

