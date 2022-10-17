Gallery Paradise Lost - Leipzig 2022

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany8th October 2022Last weekend PARADISE LOST were guests at Hellraiser Leipzig. As was to be expected, many people didn’t miss out on this Halifax legend. The Hellraiser was of course more than well filled that evening. And the fans were not disappointed by PARADISE LOST, who had a good setlist for the evening. As a support band, HANGMAN’S CHAIR were able to convince and enthral the audience. Check out our pictures below…https://www.facebook.com/hangmanschair/Setlist01. Enchantment02. Forsaken03. Blood and Chaos04. Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us05. Eternal06. One Second07. Serenity08. The Enemy09. As I Die10. The Devil Embraced11. The Last Time12. No Hope in Sight13. Say Just Words---14. Darker Thoughts15. Embers Fire16. Ghostshttps://paradiselost.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficialAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer