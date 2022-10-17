Gallery Paradise Lost - Leipzig 2022

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
8th October 2022
Paradise Lost - “European Tour 2022” - Guests: Hangman’s Chair
Last weekend PARADISE LOST were guests at Hellraiser Leipzig. As was to be expected, many people didn’t miss out on this Halifax legend. The Hellraiser was of course more than well filled that evening. And the fans were not disappointed by PARADISE LOST, who had a good setlist for the evening. As a support band, HANGMAN’S CHAIR were able to convince and enthral the audience. Check out our pictures below…
Hangman´s Chair
https://www.facebook.com/hangmanschair/
Paradise Lost
Setlist
01. Enchantment
02. Forsaken
03. Blood and Chaos
04. Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us
05. Eternal
06. One Second
07. Serenity
08. The Enemy
09. As I Die
10. The Devil Embraced
11. The Last Time
12. No Hope in Sight
13. Say Just Words
---
14. Darker Thoughts
15. Embers Fire
16. Ghosts
https://paradiselost.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficial
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview RÖYKSOPP - Berlin 2023-02-23
- Preview P!NK - Summer Carnival 2023
- Preview HOWARD JONES - Cologne 2022-11-15
- Preview DEPECHE MODE - “Memento Mori” Tour 2023 with Dates in German, Austria and Switzerland
- Preview PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB - Cologne 2022-11-12
- Preview IN FLAMES - Leipzig 2022-12-03
- Preview MILKY CHANCE - Dortmund 2022-12-15
- Preview HEILUNG - Bochum 2022-11-16
- Preview OPETH - Wuppertal 2022-11-15
- Preview ROBBIE WILLIAMS - Germany 2023
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Stratovarius - Survive
- CD Review: Graceless - Chants From Purgatory
- Live Review: Levellers - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: E-Tropolis Festival - Oberhausen 2022
- CD Review: Riot City - Electric Elite
- CD Review: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
- CD Review: Nightbearer - Ghosts Of A Darkness To Come
- Interview: No More - October 2022
- CD Review: New World Depression - Descent
- Live Review: Golden Apes - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Skinny Lister - Dortmund 2022
- Live Review: DAF & Robert Goerl - Bielefeld 2022
- CD Review: European Ghost - No Peace No Sleep No Shelter
- Interview: Editors - September 2022
- CD Review: Nino Sable - Sedate/Seduce
- CD Review: Shivar - Astraia
- CD Review: Chameleons (UK) - Edge Sessions (Live From The Edge) 2022
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2022
- CD Review: 69 Eyes, The - Drive
- Gallery: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2022
Latest News
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
- THE RASMUS - Released new album “Rise”
- DISTURBED - Announced new album “Divisive” to be released on Nov 18, 2022
- THE FOREIGN RESORT - Return with new music video for “Overturn”
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Thank you Oberhausen, visitor poll & 2023 E-Tropolis edition
- GARBAGE - Reveal details about new “Anthology” release
- UNIFY SEPARATE - New single feat. Richard Oakes (Suede)
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - New single “Beguiled”, new album “Atum”
- ARCHIVE - Postpone their German tour to autumn 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Tour announced for spring 2023
- EISBRECHER - Reschedule their “Liebe Macht MonsTour” once again - here are the new dates for 2023
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Announces first bands
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL - Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, first band wave & date
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
- M’ERA LUNA 2022 - Emotional reunion of the international black scene
.