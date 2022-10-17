Latest Raffles

Gallery Paradise Lost - Leipzig 2022

Paradise LostHellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
8th October 2022
Paradise Lost - “European Tour 2022” - Guests: Hangman’s Chair

Last weekend PARADISE LOST were guests at Hellraiser Leipzig. As was to be expected, many people didn’t miss out on this Halifax legend. The Hellraiser was of course more than well filled that evening. And the fans were not disappointed by PARADISE LOST, who had a good setlist for the evening. As a support band, HANGMAN’S CHAIR were able to convince and enthral the audience. Check out our pictures below…


Hangman´s Chair

  • SPF_0111
  • SPF_0115
  • SPF_0118
  • SPF_0120
  • SPF_0122
  • SPF_0126
  • SPF_0138
  • SPF_0151
  • SPF_0156
  • SPF_0157
  • SPF_0159
  • SPF_0163
  • SPF_0166
  • SPF_0170
  • SPF_0175
  • SPF_0178
  • SPF_0180
  • SPF_0182
  • SPF_0201
  • SPF_0202
  • SPF_0207
  • SPF_0215
  • SPF_0222
  • SPF_0223
  • SPF_0225
  • SPF_0226
  • SPF_0230
  • SPF_0233
  • SPF_0236
  • SPF_0240
  • SPF_0242
  • SPF_0245
  • SPF_0247
  • SPF_0250
  • SPF_0255

https://www.facebook.com/hangmanschair/


Paradise Lost

  • SPF_0288
  • SPF_0291
  • SPF_0295
  • SPF_0301
  • SPF_0303
  • SPF_0305
  • SPF_0309
  • SPF_0313
  • SPF_0326
  • SPF_0334
  • SPF_0336
  • SPF_0340
  • SPF_0341
  • SPF_0352
  • SPF_0358
  • SPF_0360
  • SPF_0362
  • SPF_0365
  • SPF_0372
  • SPF_0380
  • SPF_0383
  • SPF_0387
  • SPF_0408
  • SPF_0413
  • SPF_0415
  • SPF_0426
  • SPF_0440
  • SPF_0452
  • SPF_0464
  • SPF_0466

01. Enchantment
02. Forsaken
03. Blood and Chaos
04. Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us
05. Eternal
06. One Second
07. Serenity
08. The Enemy
09. As I Die
10. The Devil Embraced
11. The Last Time
12. No Hope in Sight
13. Say Just Words
14. Darker Thoughts
15. Embers Fire
16. Ghosts
https://paradiselost.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficial

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
