Gallery: Alestorm & Gloryhammer - Oslo 2023

Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway21st January 2023The time after the winter holidays may often seem boring - it’s still dark, spring is still far ahead and big celebrations were just left behind. Luckily, there are ultimate party favorites that can brighten this time with a great show! And we all had a chance to witness just that on the 21st of January at Sentrum Scene in Oslo, when the place was occupied by partying pirates, dwarves and goblins.The evening was opened by RUMAHOY - a band that calls themselves the “World’s Best True Scottish Pirate Metal Band”. Their setlist for the evening primarily consisted of songs from their 2019 album ‘Time II: Party’.Setlist01. Intro02. Cowboys of the Sea03. Harambe, the Pirate Gorilla04. Treasure Gun05. Not Looking For Love06. Time to Party07. Forest Party08. Pirateship09. OutroNext were Italian WIND ROSE. The band was formed in 2009 and draws its inspiration from the fantasy world of Tolkien and particularly from the Dwarves. WIND ROSE has released five studio albums so far, of which the most recent are ‘Wintersaga’ (2019) and ‘Warfront’ (2022) . However, their ultimate hit - the song ‘Diggy Diggy Hole’ - is a cover (and a really great one at that).Setlist01. Intro (Of War and Sorrow)02. Army of Stone03. Drunken Dwarves04. Fellows of the Hammer05. Mine Mine Mine!06. Together We Rise07. Diggy Diggy Hole (The Yogscast cover)08. Diggy Diggy Hole (Dance Remix)09. OutroGLORYHAMMER is a British Power Metal band founded by keyboardist Christopher Bowes (also known as the vocalist of the headliner of this evening - ALESTORM). Each member of the band represent a character in the story concept and appear on-stage in armor and costume to represent their characters. In 2021 the band parted ways with vocalist Thomas Winkler and his place was taken by Sozos Michael. The first single with Michael was released in April 2022. This was the 2nd time GLORYHAMMER played in Norway and they promised to return once they release of a new album.Setlist01. Delilah (Tom Jones song)02. Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath03. The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust)04. Gloryhammer05. The Land of Unicorns06. Fly Away07. Also sprach Zarathustra (Richard Strauss)08. Keeper Of The Celestial Flame of Abernethy09. Masters of the Galaxy10. Hootsforce11. Angus McFife12. Universe on Fire13. The Unicorn Invasion of Dundee14. The National Anthem of UnstWhen you see a huge yellow duck on stage - you know it’s ALESTORM - a Scottish Heavy Metal band formed in 2004, very well known for their pirate-themed songs ideal for a party both on land and at sea. Their setlist this evening included all their most famous songs like ‘Keelhauled’, ‘Fucked With an Anchor’ and ‘Drink’ as well as ‘Hangover’ (TAIO CRUZ cover) and the traditional sailor’s song ‘What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor?’Setlist01. We Will Rock You (Queen song)02. We Are the Champions (Queen song)03. Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen song)04. Alestorm Intro05. Keelhauled06. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew07. Under Blackened Banners08. The Sunk’n Norwegian09. Alestorm10. Cannonball11. What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor? (cover)12. Hangover (Taio Cruz cover) (with Phill Philp)13. Magellan’s Expedition14. Mexico15. Tortuga (Chris doing the rap-part as Captain Yarrface forgot to come out)16. Nancy the Tavern Wench (with Captain Yarrface sat at the front of the stage as he forgot to come out for Turtuga)17. Rumpelkombo18. Shipwrecked19. P.A.R.T.Y.20. Death Throes of the Terrorsquid21. Shit Boat (No Fans)---22. Drink23. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship (with Captain Yarrface singing the female part)24. Fucked With an Anchor25. Mr BlobbyAll pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh