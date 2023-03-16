Gallery Devin Townsend - Leipzig 2023

Werk2, Leipzig, Germany

7th March 2023

Devin Townsend - “Lightwork Tour 2023” - Support: Klone, Fixation



First band on stage at Werk2 was FIXATION from Norway. The still young band combines very well Metalcore, Stadium Rock and Post Metal with electronic elements and dynamic melodious synthesizers. They left no doubt that they give their full energy live on stage. They were able to convince the audience and will soon build up their own fan community. The second band that night was KLONE from France. Wow! What a voice and a convincing performance. The audience loved it. The evening was worth it for these two bands alone. The crowning glory was, of course, the evening’s headliner, DEVIN TOWNSEND. He was rightly celebrated by the audience for an excellent concert. You can find a few impressions from this concert in our gallery. Enjoy!







Fixation





Setlist01. Neurosis02. Stay Awake03. Ignore The Disarray04. Violent Tendencies05. Bloodline06. What We Have Donehttps://www.fixationband.comSetlist01. Bystander02. Rocket Smoke03. Elusive04. Keystone05. Immersion06. Within Reach07. Army of Me (Björk cover)08. Yonderhttps://klonosphere.com/klone/Setlist01. Lightworker02. Kingdom03. Dimensions04. Why?05. The Fluke06. Deadhead07. Deep Peace08. Heartbreaker09. Spirits Will Collide10. Truth11. Bad Devil12. Call of the Void13. Love?https://hevydevy.com/All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer