Gallery: Subway To Sally - Leipzig 2023

Der Anker, Leipzig, Germany
15th April 2023
Subway To Sally - “Himmelfahrt Tour 2023” - Support: Blitz Union
Der Anker was completely sold out that evening! BLITZ UNION entered the stage first. The young band from Prague was founded in 2019 and managed to inspire the audience right from the start. They were rightly celebrated by the audience. If you don’t know the band yet, you should definitely check out their website and YouTube. It is worth it. You will be hearing a lot more from this band in the future.
Blitz Union
https://www.blitzunion.com/
Subway To Sally
After the concert hall was already very well heated up, SUBWAY TO SALLY went full force. As always, SUBWAY TO SALLY can be counted on. With so many years of stage and touring experience, you always get a great concert. The audience really liked the choice of songs. It was a great mix of older songs and songs from the new album, ‘Himmelfahrt’. The fans sang along to many of the songs and the positive atmosphere heated up the hall. For some, the temperatures were a little too high and they struggled with the stinky air. In our gallery you will find some impressions of the concert. Please enjoy. https://subwaytosally.com/
Setlist
01. Was ihr wollt
02. Leinen Los
03. Alles was das Herz will
04. Eisblumen
05. Weit ist das Meer
06. Auf dem Hügel
07. Böses Erwachen
08. Autumn
09. Sanctus
10. Gott spricht
11. Grausame Schwester
12. Henkersbraut
13. Falscher Heiland
14. Das Rätsel 2
15. Ihr kriegt uns nie
16. Besser du rennst
17. Kleid aus Rosen
18. Maria
19. Island
20. Sieben
21. Tanz auf dem Vulkan
22. Veitstanz
23. Räuber
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer