Gallery: Subway To Sally - Leipzig 2023

Der Anker, Leipzig, Germany

15th April 2023

Subway To Sally - “Himmelfahrt Tour 2023” - Support: Blitz Union



Der Anker was completely sold out that evening! BLITZ UNION entered the stage first. The young band from Prague was founded in 2019 and managed to inspire the audience right from the start. They were rightly celebrated by the audience. If you don’t know the band yet, you should definitely check out their website and YouTube. It is worth it. You will be hearing a lot more from this band in the future.







Blitz Union





https://www.blitzunion.com/After the concert hall was already very well heated up, SUBWAY TO SALLY went full force. As always, SUBWAY TO SALLY can be counted on. With so many years of stage and touring experience, you always get a great concert. The audience really liked the choice of songs. It was a great mix of older songs and songs from the new album, ‘Himmelfahrt’. The fans sang along to many of the songs and the positive atmosphere heated up the hall. For some, the temperatures were a little too high and they struggled with the stinky air. In our gallery you will find some impressions of the concert. Please enjoy. https://subwaytosally.com/Setlist01. Was ihr wollt02. Leinen Los03. Alles was das Herz will04. Eisblumen05. Weit ist das Meer06. Auf dem Hügel07. Böses Erwachen08. Autumn09. Sanctus10. Gott spricht11. Grausame Schwester12. Henkersbraut13. Falscher Heiland14. Das Rätsel 215. Ihr kriegt uns nie16. Besser du rennst17. Kleid aus Rosen18. Maria19. Island20. Sieben21. Tanz auf dem Vulkan22. Veitstanz23. RäuberAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer