CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Jun 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BOSTON MANOR
|Tue Jun 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ARCTIC MONKEYS
|Tue Jun 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THRICE
|Tue Jun 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EELS
|Tue Jun 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WADE BOWEN
|Wed Jun 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CROSS
|Wed Jun 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
|Wed Jun 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IRON & WINE
|Thu Jun 28 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Hörnerfest
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANGUS & JULIA STONE
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: X AMBASSADORS
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MASSIVE ATTACK
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D'ANGELO
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE CONTORTIONIST
|Fri Jun 29 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Hörnerfest
|Fri Jun 29 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Castle Rock
|Fri Jun 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIETER THOMAS KUHN & BAND
|Fri Jun 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PROSECUTION
|Sat Jun 30 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Hörnerfest
|Sat Jun 30 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Castle Rock
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview ALCEST - Germany Autumn 2018
- Preview EVERLAST - Germany 2018
- Preview FEUERTAL FESTIVAL - Wuppertal 2018
- Preview SOULFLY - Dresden 2018-07-11
- Preview REA GARVEY - Oberhausen 2018-09-26
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 13 - Deutzen 2018
- Preview DIE KRUPPS & FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY - Krefeld 2018-08-22
- Preview MR. BIG - Bochum 2018-08-06
- Preview DANZIG - Cologne 2018-08-04
- Preview PAIN OF SALVATION - Bochum 2018-09-10
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Cure, The - Mixed Up / Torn Down
- Live Review: Frixion, The - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Queens of the Stone Age - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- CD Review: Ost + Front - Adrenalin
- CD Review: Tenek - Imitation of Life / What Kind of friend?
- CD Review: Purwien & Kowa - Zwei
- CD Review: Nina - Beyond Memory
- CD Review: Angelspit - The Product
- CD Review: Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit
- Gallery: In This Moment - Cologne 2018
- Interview: Nothing More - June 2018
- Live Review: Guns n’ Roses - Gelsenkirchen 2018
- Live Review: Foo Fighters - Hamburg 2018
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Oberhausen 2018
- Live Review: Therapy? - Düsseldorf 2018
- CD Review: Boytronic - Jewel
- Live Review: Jonathan Davis - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Interview: Wolvennest - May 2018
- CD Review: Trisomie 21 - Elegance Never Dies
- Live Review: Rock am Ring - Nürburgring 2018 (Day 3)
Latest News
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
- DAUGHTRY - New Album “Cage To Rattle” to be releases on 27th July 2018 via RCA/ Sonymusic
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Artists per day and day tickets
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Das Gesetz” to be released on 8th June 2018!
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
- HOLY LOOSE - Solo Album in November 2018
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
.
CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: Still Patient?
Title: Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
Genre: Goth Rock
Release Date: 18th May 2018
Label: Scanner Records
Album Review
Such an energetic opener! The song ‘The Ghosts of Tides’ opens the new album ‘Zeitgeist Weltschmerz’ of STILL PATIENT?, a Goth Rock band that was founded thirty years ago, in 1988. 1999 the band members decided to stop working together after five studio releases and several live shows and festival gigs. Since their comeback in 2012, STILL PATIENT? released their comeback-EP ‘Selective Perception’ and the ‘Retrospective 1988.2.1999’ in 2014 with re-mastered and exclusive songs. The latest release ‘Zeitgeist Weltschmerz’ is the second studio album since the reunion in 2012.
STILL PATIENT?’s new songs present themselves in the best Gothic Rock tradition and are so energetic and powerful. While writing this review it is really hard not to do the “chair dance”, but why actually not? The second song on the album, ‘Drag Me Down’, is one of my favourites; it combines Dark and Horror Rock elements, driving guitar riffs, and the vocals have a bewitching and hypnotic effect. Also it was chosen to get a video clip which you can enjoy on platforms like YouTube or the band’s website. Other songs, like ‘In The Name’ or ‘Breathe II’, are epic Gothic Rock hymns on their way to conquer the scene’s dance floors.
Different from other Gothic Rock veterans, the guys from STILL PATIENT? create songs in the spirit of its glory days some decades ago, but make it sound “new” and absolutely in the zeitgeist of the present time. STILL PATIENT? bring Gothic Rock back with full force and unique and driving guitar riffs and it seems like they just started their conquering march on the festivals, clubs and dance floors.
Tracklist
01. The Ghosts Of Tides
02. Drag Me Down
03. In The Name
04. The Man
05. Metropolis (Schwefel Tribute)
06. My Darkness Divine
07. Breathe II
08. Hell And Back
09. Misery Galore
10. Ellum II
11. The Last Chime
12. Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
13. Gimme Tears
Line-up
Andy Koa - vocals & programming
Bec Kes - guitar
Guido - bass
Pogue-o - guitar
Website
http://www.still-patient.de / https://www.facebook.com/stillpatient
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment