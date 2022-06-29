Live Review: IAMX - Berlin 2022

Lido, Berlin, Germany
17th June 2022
IAMX - “Machinate Tour” 2022
The “Machinate Tour” 2022 is IAMX’ first live tour since the 2020 “Echo Echo” World Tour and its subsequent cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Machinate Tour” Chris Corner’s modular synth performance celebrating his ‘Machinate’ 2021 album. The set includes exciting live IDM performances of the album as well as IAMX favourites from previous albums, reworked for modular synth and performed by Corner solo.
Filling his electronic experiments with punk energy and confessional lyricism, dark sound, fashion, expressive performance, and stylish videos, Corner’s personality is revealed to us in a way that is at once shocking, intimate and iconoclastic. It is what we all love Chris for, theatricality, transcendence, breaking boundaries and norms in art, moving away from gender and genre distinctions. “I started IAMX as a solo project, it was just me and a hard case full of weird electronic devices before it grew into the full-fledged band-backed live show monster it's now known for.” says Corner, “The Machinate shows will celebrate IAMX’ beginnings while merging my performance with all the elements I have added over the years - more gadgets, a full light show, stage design, visuals plus the sweat and tears we all love and need.”
Club Lido in Berlin is small with a beautiful ceiling and disco balls in 80s style, the atmosphere is chambery, there is no photo pit, so you had to shoot from different corners of the club and look for all sorts of elevations. Chris’ contact with the audience was very close, the acoustics were good, which allowed enjoying his mesmerizing vocals, raw and transparent, and sometimes alien, thanks to the loop machines and effects, his voice was changed beyond recognition, merging with the rhythms and soundscape of modular synthesizer. The highlight of the performance was also an immersive light show designed by Corner. As a video visual artist, Chris is always creating stunning live visuals for himself and other performers such as his close friend GARY NUMAN. Just as the letter X in mathematics signifies fickleness and unpredictability, Corner’s personality and artistry evolve through experimentation and fierce independence. As a result, his work continues to deepen through an ever-expanding catalogue of projects.
A concert in Berlin is definitely an explosion of emotion, passion, expression, stunning live visuals, and of course dancing till you drop. Of course, the maestro himself does a first-class job with the show and the performance of songs, but I would like to see the band again soon in full force, and we sincerely hope that this will be possible and no viruses will interfere with this.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Sailor
03. After Every Party I Die
04. Screams
05. The Absolute Shall
06. Art Bleeds Money
07. President
08. Insomnia
09. No Maker Made Me
10. Buy Fuck Die
11. Nightlife
---
12. Dyscalculia
13. Bernadette
---
14. This Will Make You Love Again
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total: 9.2 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
