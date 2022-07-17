Live Review: Castle Party - Bolkow 2022 (Day 3)

Bolkow, Poland
7th to 10th July 2022
Castle Party 2022 Day 3 with Lacuna Coil, Hocico, Aesthetic Perfection, Kaelan Mikla
The festival’s last day spoilt us with nice weather and beautiful shows. So, let’s see what this day brought to us…
I had the chance to see three talented ladies from KAELAN MIKLA this spring in Wroclaw, but I must say a club show and open-air festival carry a completely different energy. Magical, beautiful music and their trademark - characteristic vocal - fit perfectly on the castle stage. A strong wind on that day helped build the sonic sorcery atmosphere and enhanced the sonic beauty even more. We often say KAELAN MIKLA is like three sorceresses, and indeed, the show given in the specific location made us think we were enchanted and bewitched.
Just after the ladies left the stage, the so-called turbo headliners started one by one, giving us very little time to grab something to drink or at least sit down for a moment. AESTHETIC PERFECTION is one of those projects you either love or hate; there is no room for indifference. They surprise by their scenic looks and spoil with fantastic, super energetic music. This time Daniel offered us a bit of an oriental look whilst his supporting musicians were wearing black studded masks and black outfits. Excellent quality of music, full-blooded performance, and loads of good vibes stood for one of the best concerts of the entire festival.
Right after the fair dose of energy, the specialists of harsh electro, namely HOCICO, took the stage over. This is yet another band whose artistic portfolio includes hits that will always do the job, move the audience and ignite the fire. Erk Aicrag is a hell of a frontman - he managed to make the entire castle dance merely by the power of his vocal and energetic scenic manner. Racso’s gear was placed a bit on the back side of the stage so that there was plenty of space for Erk to march on and cheer the public to run even crazier.
The grand finale belonged to LACUNA COIL, whose powerful vocals, excellent light show, profound music, and charismatic scenic manner secured a beautiful and emotional closing for the festival. All in all - the 2022 edition of Castle Party was fantastic in terms of music and atmosphere. Great bands and the colourful crowd always make the event special - it was no different this year.
All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ULTIMA RATIO FEST - Leipzig 2022-09-30
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Dresden 2022-09-09
- Preview DAF - Bielefeld 2022-09-21
- Preview SUEDE - Two German shows to support new album
- Preview BREMINALE - Bremen 2022
- Preview WACKEN OPEN AIR and WACKEN WEDNESDAY - Wacken 2022
- Preview AMORPHIS - Turku 2022-07-21
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Tuusula 2022-07-20
- Preview MIDAS FALL - Huddersfield 2022-06-20
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Oberhausen 2023-06-20
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Bottlekopf - The Jokes Are Over
- CD Review: Grace Solero - Metamorphosis
- CD Review: Golden Apes - From The Sky EP
- Live Review: Broilers - Essen 2022
- CD Review: Meshuggah - Immutable
- CD Review: Melancholic Seasons - The Crypt Of Time
- Live Review: 29th Wave-Gotik-Treffen - Leipzig 2022 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Municipal Waste - Electrified Brain
- CD Review: Vanquisher - An Age Undreamed Of
- Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Marky Ramone - Munich 2022
- CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Hunger
- CD Review: Breathe Your Last - Apocalypse
- Live: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Iggy Pop - Düsseldorf 2022
- Live Review: Alice Cooper - Düsseldorf 2022
- Live Review: Folkfield Festival - Gelsenkirchen 2022
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 1)
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
.