Gallery: Out Of Line Weekender - Berlin 2018

Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
3rd to 5th May 2018
Out Of Line Weekender 2018 with Agonoize, Icon Of Coil, Solar Fake, Accessory, The Sexorcist, Too Dead To Die, Suicide Commando, Dive, Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio, Panzer AG, Underviewer, Lizard Pool, Telemark, Combichrist, OST+FRONT, Bloodred Hourglass
From 3rd to 5th May 2018, the Out of Line Weekender festival has taken place in Berlin’s Astra Kulturhaus. This year, it was taking place a little bit later as usual, but I think it was a perfect decision, because of nice the weather. Additionally, the visitors could enjoy the sun in a big open space near the club, with many seating possibilities.
When we are speaking about particularities of this year, this festival could be named as “Benefice of Andy LaPlegua” since he was playing all three days of the festival with his three different bands: ICON OF COIL, PANZER AG (which is extremely rarely in Europe) and COMBICHRIST. This year’s festival was full of surprises and amazing shows and collaborations, so for example you could see Steve Naghavi on stage as keyboarder of PANZER AG or Erk Aicrag performing a song with OST+FRONT, or enjoy the great show of AGONOIZE with new effects and extended line-up. So we are happy to share some photo impressions of the amazing event.
3rd May 2018
4th May 2018
5th May 2018
All pictures by Daria Tessa (https://www.facebook.com/tessaswelten)
