Gallery: Alter Bridge - Cologne 2019

Details
Alter Bridge 0609Palladium, Cologne, Germany
26th November 2019
Alter Bridge - “Walk The Sky” Tour 2019 - Special Guests: Shinedown, The Raven Age

This autumn ALTER BRIDGE return to the German stages with full power, new album ‘Walk The Sky’ as well as two great support acts. In November, the American Alternative superstars performed together with SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE at five shows in Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne and Munich with their new songs and hits from 15 years of band history. We attended the Cologne show and have lots of great pics for you.

It was in 2004 when the end of two bands turned out to be the starting point of a new, exciting chapter of Alternative Rock. After the successful CREED broke up in 2003, Mark Tremonti (guitar), Scott Phillips (drums) and Brian Marshall (bass) went in search of a new singer. They came across Myles Kennedy, who had previously been on THE MAYFIELD FOUR. Together they founded with ALTER BRIDGE a new powerhouse of Alternative Rock. Now their sixth studio album, ‘Walk The Sky’, has been released in October 2019. The band presents incredible quality on the stage. Iconic guitar sounds, ingenious songwriting and a powerful voice meet a stirring mix of Rock, Alternative, Metal and Progressive. They were supported by the great SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE.


The Raven Age

  • The_Raven_Age_0006
  • The_Raven_Age_9820
  • The_Raven_Age_9822
  • The_Raven_Age_9829
  • The_Raven_Age_9831
  • The_Raven_Age_9834
  • The_Raven_Age_9837
  • The_Raven_Age_9844
  • The_Raven_Age_9846
  • The_Raven_Age_9852
  • The_Raven_Age_9860
  • The_Raven_Age_9867
  • The_Raven_Age_9873
  • The_Raven_Age_9886
  • The_Raven_Age_9891
  • The_Raven_Age_9893
  • The_Raven_Age_9896
  • The_Raven_Age_9905
  • The_Raven_Age_9909
  • The_Raven_Age_9916
  • The_Raven_Age_9918
  • The_Raven_Age_9925
  • The_Raven_Age_9935
  • The_Raven_Age_9943
  • The_Raven_Age_9946

https://www.theravenage.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheRavenAge


Shinedown

  • Shinedown_0029
  • Shinedown_0030
  • Shinedown_0031
  • Shinedown_0041
  • Shinedown_0046
  • Shinedown_0050
  • Shinedown_0063
  • Shinedown_0072
  • Shinedown_0079
  • Shinedown_0083
  • Shinedown_0084
  • Shinedown_0094
  • Shinedown_0104
  • Shinedown_0120
  • Shinedown_0126
  • Shinedown_0149
  • Shinedown_0157
  • Shinedown_0183
  • Shinedown_0186
  • Shinedown_0203
  • Shinedown_0206
  • Shinedown_0212
  • Shinedown_0219
  • Shinedown_0240
  • Shinedown_0247
  • Shinedown_0261
  • Shinedown_0269
  • Shinedown_0278
  • Shinedown_0284
  • Shinedown_0296
  • Shinedown_0310
  • Shinedown_0316
  • Shinedown_0324
  • Shinedown_0333
  • Shinedown_0348

Setlist
01. Devil
02. Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)
03. Enemies
04. Monsters
05. Get Up
06. Cut the Cord
07. Second Chance
08. Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
09. Sound of Madness
10. Brilliant
http://www.shinedown.com / https://www.facebook.com/Shinedown


Alter Bridge

  • Alter_Bridge_0365
  • Alter_Bridge_0370
  • Alter_Bridge_0372
  • Alter_Bridge_0377
  • Alter_Bridge_0382
  • Alter_Bridge_0392
  • Alter_Bridge_0393
  • Alter_Bridge_0399
  • Alter_Bridge_0400
  • Alter_Bridge_0402
  • Alter_Bridge_0406
  • Alter_Bridge_0416
  • Alter_Bridge_0441
  • Alter_Bridge_0445
  • Alter_Bridge_0455
  • Alter_Bridge_0468
  • Alter_Bridge_0472
  • Alter_Bridge_0474
  • Alter_Bridge_0481
  • Alter_Bridge_0484
  • Alter_Bridge_0493
  • Alter_Bridge_0499
  • Alter_Bridge_0504
  • Alter_Bridge_0509
  • Alter_Bridge_0510
  • Alter_Bridge_0512
  • Alter_Bridge_0526
  • Alter_Bridge_0536
  • Alter_Bridge_0537
  • Alter_Bridge_0539
  • Alter_Bridge_0547
  • Alter_Bridge_0558
  • Alter_Bridge_0563
  • Alter_Bridge_0585
  • Alter_Bridge_0592

Setlist
01. Intro: One Life (Song played from tape)
02. Wouldn’t You Rather
03. Isolation
04. Come to Life
05. Pay No Mind
06. Ghost of Days Gone By
07. Broken Wings
08. Native Son
09. Rise Today
10. In the Deep
11. Cry of Achilles
12. Waters Rising
13. In Loving Memory (acoustic) (Myles told a story before)
14. Blackbird
15. Open Your Eyes
16. Metalingus
---
17. Godspeed
18. Addicted to Pain
http://www.alterbridge.com / https://www.facebook.com/alterbridge

More on Alter Bridge, Shinedown, The Raven Age


All pictures by Marcus Nathofer
Gallery: Alter Bridge - Cologne 2019