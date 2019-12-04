Gallery: Alter Bridge - Cologne 2019

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
26th November 2019
Alter Bridge - “Walk The Sky” Tour 2019 - Special Guests: Shinedown, The Raven Age
This autumn ALTER BRIDGE return to the German stages with full power, new album ‘Walk The Sky’ as well as two great support acts. In November, the American Alternative superstars performed together with SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE at five shows in Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne and Munich with their new songs and hits from 15 years of band history. We attended the Cologne show and have lots of great pics for you.
It was in 2004 when the end of two bands turned out to be the starting point of a new, exciting chapter of Alternative Rock. After the successful CREED broke up in 2003, Mark Tremonti (guitar), Scott Phillips (drums) and Brian Marshall (bass) went in search of a new singer. They came across Myles Kennedy, who had previously been on THE MAYFIELD FOUR. Together they founded with ALTER BRIDGE a new powerhouse of Alternative Rock. Now their sixth studio album, ‘Walk The Sky’, has been released in October 2019. The band presents incredible quality on the stage. Iconic guitar sounds, ingenious songwriting and a powerful voice meet a stirring mix of Rock, Alternative, Metal and Progressive. They were supported by the great SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE.
The Raven Age
https://www.theravenage.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheRavenAge
Shinedown
Setlist
01. Devil
02. Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)
03. Enemies
04. Monsters
05. Get Up
06. Cut the Cord
07. Second Chance
08. Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
09. Sound of Madness
10. Brilliant
http://www.shinedown.com / https://www.facebook.com/Shinedown
Alter Bridge
Setlist
01. Intro: One Life (Song played from tape)
02. Wouldn’t You Rather
03. Isolation
04. Come to Life
05. Pay No Mind
06. Ghost of Days Gone By
07. Broken Wings
08. Native Son
09. Rise Today
10. In the Deep
11. Cry of Achilles
12. Waters Rising
13. In Loving Memory (acoustic) (Myles told a story before)
14. Blackbird
15. Open Your Eyes
16. Metalingus
---
17. Godspeed
18. Addicted to Pain
http://www.alterbridge.com / https://www.facebook.com/alterbridge
More on Alter Bridge, Shinedown, The Raven Age
All pictures by Marcus Nathofer
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FAIM
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAHALIA
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAN REED NETWORK
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PAROV STELAR
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: COVENANT
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NEUROTICFISH
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WE LOVE THE 90'S
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsiniki 2019-12-14
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
- Preview THY ART IS MURDER - Oberhausen 2020-02-22
- Preview NORTHLANE - Luxembourg City 2019-12-19
- Preview GHOST - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Luxembourg City 2019-12-12
- Preview AMON AMARTH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-02
- Preview DORO - Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Hazemaze - Hymns of the Damned
- CD Review: Broken Trinity - Robes of Purple and Gold (Demo)
- CD Review: Void Vator - Stranded EP
- CD Review: Humungus - Balls
- CD Review: Frankenshred - Electric Axe Attack
- CD Review: Serpentyne - Angels Of The Night
- Gallery: National, The - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Eisfabrik - Hamburg 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Jan Korbach from Neànder
- CD Review: Sonorus7 - Acid Pops
- Live Review: Die Krupps- Manchester 2019
- Gallery: Insomnium - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Sjöblom - A Victory Of Love EP
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: MajorVoice - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Violet Raymoor - Divchina-Morok and Favn
- Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Saint Petersburg 2019
- Live Review: Greta van Fleet - Cologne 2019
Latest News
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
.