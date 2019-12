Gallery: Alter Bridge - Cologne 2019

Palladium, Cologne, Germany26th November 2019This autumn ALTER BRIDGE return to the German stages with full power, new album ‘Walk The Sky’ as well as two great support acts. In November, the American Alternative superstars performed together with SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE at five shows in Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne and Munich with their new songs and hits from 15 years of band history. We attended the Cologne show and have lots of great pics for you.It was in 2004 when the end of two bands turned out to be the starting point of a new, exciting chapter of Alternative Rock. After the successful CREED broke up in 2003, Mark Tremonti (guitar), Scott Phillips (drums) and Brian Marshall (bass) went in search of a new singer. They came across Myles Kennedy, who had previously been on THE MAYFIELD FOUR. Together they founded with ALTER BRIDGE a new powerhouse of Alternative Rock. Now their sixth studio album, ‘Walk The Sky’, has been released in October 2019. The band presents incredible quality on the stage. Iconic guitar sounds, ingenious songwriting and a powerful voice meet a stirring mix of Rock, Alternative, Metal and Progressive. They were supported by the great SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE.https://www.theravenage.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheRavenAgeSetlist01. Devil02. Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)03. Enemies04. Monsters05. Get Up06. Cut the Cord07. Second Chance08. Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)09. Sound of Madness10. Brillianthttp://www.shinedown.com / https://www.facebook.com/ShinedownSetlist01. Intro: One Life (Song played from tape)02. Wouldn’t You Rather03. Isolation04. Come to Life05. Pay No Mind06. Ghost of Days Gone By07. Broken Wings08. Native Son09. Rise Today10. In the Deep11. Cry of Achilles12. Waters Rising13. In Loving Memory (acoustic) (Myles told a story before)14. Blackbird15. Open Your Eyes16. Metalingus---17. Godspeed18. Addicted to Painhttp://www.alterbridge.com / https://www.facebook.com/alterbridgeMore on Alter Bridge All pictures by Marcus Nathofer