Gallery: OMD - Düsseldorf 2019

Details
OMDMitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany
5th December 2019
OMD - “40 Years - Greatest Hits” 2019 - Support: Tiny Magnetic Pets

OMD (short for ORCHESTRAL MANEUVERS IN THE DARK) celebrate their 40th anniversary with the announcement of a special world tour with several shows confirmed in November / December 2019 in Germany! Both, Martin Cooper and Stuart Kershaw, accompanied the band (Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys) on tour starting in Portugal in October and ending in February 2020.

This announcement was another exciting addition to the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations; first with the re-release of their first four classic albums by Miles Showell in the Abbey Road Studios featuring half speed mastering, on 180g vinyl and featuring the original cult cover designed by the legendary Peter Saville. The band was founded in 1978 by friends Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphrey as a teenager. They quickly became electric pioneers with a series of hit albums released during the 1980s, eventually selling more than 25 million singles and 15 million albums throughout their careers, establishing themselves as precursors of electronic synthesizers and one of the UK’s most popular Pop groups. Now, nearly 3,000 fans came to Düsseldorf to celebrate with the band which presented all of their big hits, but also lesser known songs, like the B-side of their first single. The Evening was opened from Dublin based TINY MAGNETIC PETS.


Tiny Magnetic Pets

Setlist
01. All Yesterday’s Tomorrows
02. Not Giving In
03. Echoes
04. Blitzed
05. We Shine
06. Here Comes the Noise
07. Semaphore
https://www.tinymagneticpets.com / https://www.facebook.com/tinymagneticpets


OMD

Setlist
01. Souvenir Tour Intro
02. Stanlow
03. Isotype
04. Messages
05. Tesla Girls
06. History of Modern (Part 1)
04. (Forever) Live and Die
08. Souvenir
09. Joan of Arc
10. Joan of Arc (Maid of Orleans)
11. Time Zones
13. Statues
14. Almost
15. Don’t Go
16. So in Love
17. Dreaming
18. The Punishment of Luxury
19. Locomotion
20. Sailing on the Seven Seas
21. Enola Gay
---
21. If You Leave
22. Pandora’s Box
23. Electricity
http://www.omd.uk.com / https://www.facebook.com

More on OMD


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
