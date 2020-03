Gallery: 69 Eyes, The - Saint Petersburg 2020

Club Zal, Saint Petersburg, Russia13th March 2020THE 69 EYES presented a fresh ‘West End’ record at the St. Petersburg Club Zal on March 13. In this way, Helsinki vampires also celebrated their thirtieth anniversary. The special guests of the evening were the Russian band MICHAEL NIGHT. Please enjoy our gallery.http://www.69eyes.com / https://www.facebook.com/the69eyesRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 7Total: 8 / 10All pictures by Anastasia Philippova