Gallery: Volbeat - Esch sur Alzette

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg28th November 2022With their new studio album, the Danish Metallers VOLBEAT are currently on tour this autumn. On Monday evening, they stopped in Luxembourg and thrilled their fans with a breath-taking live show.Described by Louder as “titanic heavy metal riffs colliding head-on with rock ‘n’ roll groove,” the fans received a mix of VOLBEAT classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including their acclaimed latest album ‘Servant Of The Mind’. With the new songs from the now eighth album, which was released in December 2021, the Copenhageners, who have long been a cult in their home country, rocked the Rockhal on an impressive stage.Setlist01. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown02. Pelvis on Fire03. Temple of Ekur04. Lola Montez05. Last Day Under the Sun06. Fallen07. I Only Want to Be With You / Ring of Fire08. Sad Man’s Tongue09. Wait a Minute My Girl10. Black Rose11. Shotgun Blues12. Seal the Deal13. The Devil Rages On14. Slaytan15. Dead but Rising---16. The Sacred Stones17. Die to Live18. For Evigt19. Still CountingAll Pictures by Elena Arens