Gallery: In Flames - Leipzig 2022

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
3rd December 2022
In Flames & Special Guests: At The Gates, Imminence, Orbit Culture
Wow, this concert evening at the sold-out Haus Auensee in Leipzig was a blast! The 4-band line up was an incredibly good one! I saw the first two openers ORBIT CULTURE and IMMINENCE the first time. If you have the chance to see one or both live, you should go to the concert. You won’t be disappointed. They are very good live bands. In our picture galleries you can find a few impressions from this great event at the Haus Auensee Leipzig.
Orbit Culture
Imminence
At The Gates
Next band on stage was AT THE GATES. One thing was for sure, so many people were absolutely happy with this line up. Their live set swept everyone away.
Setlist
01. Slaughter of the Soul
02. At War With Reality
03. Der Widerstand
04. To Drink From the Night Itself
05. Cold
06. Under a Serpent Sun
07. Heroes and Tombs
08. El Altar del Dios Desconocido
09. Death and the Labyrinth
10. Blinded by Fear
11. The Night Eternal
In Flames
IN FLAMES finished this concert evening with a fantastic setlist. Many fans joined the crowd surfing. Every song was sung along. Wow, that was impressive. The fans celebrated their band from the beginning to the end. After so many years on stage and many albums it is no wonder that they have such an incredible fan community.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. The Great Deceiver
03. Pinball Map
04. Cloud Connected
05. Behind Space
06. Graveland
07. The Hive
08. Scorn
09. Only for the Weak
10. Leeches
11. Foregone Pt. 1
12. Wallflower
13. State of Slow Decay
14. Alias
15. The Mirror’s Truth
16. I Am Above
17. Take This Life
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview DER W - Germany 2023
- Preview PET SHOP BOYS - Cologne 2023-07-01
- Preview ROGER WATERS - Cologne 2023-05-09
- Preview EROS RAMAZOTTI - Germany 2023
- Preview FRONT 242 & NITZER EBB - Oberhausen 2023-01-21
- Preview ANIMALS AS LEADERS - Cologne 2023-01-19
- Preview ZUCCHERO - “World Wild Tour” 2023
- Preview LARKIN POE - “Blood Harmony” 2023 UK & Europe Tour
- Preview MÅNESKIN - Berlin 2023-03-06
- Preview FAUN - Hamburg 2023-03-01
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Xenos - The Dawn Of Ares
- Interview: Bedless Bones - November 2022
- CD Review: Toxic Carnage - Primitive
- CD Review: Mourn The Light - Stare Into The Face Of Death
- CD Review: Je T’aime - Aggressive
- Live Review: Rome - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Project Pitchfork - Gotha 2022
- Live Review: Okean Elzy - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Evanescence & Within Temptation - Düsseldorf 2022
- Gallery: Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Leipzig 2022
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Cure, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Howard Jones - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Solitary Experiments - Leipzig 2022
- Interview: Remina - November 2022
- Live Review: Pretty Reckless, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Skid Row - Munich 2022
- CD Review: MNHG - Mundare
- CD Review: Total Annihilation - ...On Chains Of Doom
Latest News
- ARIANA SARAHA & FLIGHT BEHAVIOUR - New video for their single “The Last Days
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Complete line-up and play days are set
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 – OMD as Headliner and Covenant, Qntal, Oberer Totpunkt confirmed
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2023 - Uriah Heep confirmed!
- DIORAMA - Release Remix Album “Fast Advance Fast Reverse”
- THE AWAKENING - Releases new video and double album “The Passage Remains”
- A PROJECTION - Mew album ‘In A Different Light’ by Swedish Darkwave / Electronic act out 18 Nov 2022 via Metropolis Records
- GODSMACK - New studio album ‘Lighting Up The Sky’ & new single ‘You and I’
- DEATHSTARS - European tour cancelled!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Pre-Party with Steve Naghavi, Bruno Kramm, Elvis & MSTH!
- DEUS - Announce new album “How To Replace It”
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Calva y Nada exclusive festival show after 25 years + more bands confirmed!
- T.O.Y. FEAT. MARIAN GOLD (ALPHAVILLE) - New single “Turn On!” out now!
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - Release “Oddities Too”
- KATATONIA - Announces New Album, “Sky Void of Stars” + Releases First Single, “Atrium“
- SIMPLE MINDS - New album “Direction Of The Heart” with a guest performance of Russell Mael (Sparks) out now
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
.