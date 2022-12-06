Gallery: In Flames - Leipzig 2022

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany3rd December 2022Wow, this concert evening at the sold-out Haus Auensee in Leipzig was a blast! The 4-band line up was an incredibly good one! I saw the first two openers ORBIT CULTURE and IMMINENCE the first time. If you have the chance to see one or both live, you should go to the concert. You won’t be disappointed. They are very good live bands. In our picture galleries you can find a few impressions from this great event at the Haus Auensee Leipzig.Next band on stage was AT THE GATES. One thing was for sure, so many people were absolutely happy with this line up. Their live set swept everyone away.Setlist01. Slaughter of the Soul02. At War With Reality03. Der Widerstand04. To Drink From the Night Itself05. Cold06. Under a Serpent Sun07. Heroes and Tombs08. El Altar del Dios Desconocido09. Death and the Labyrinth10. Blinded by Fear11. The Night EternalIN FLAMES finished this concert evening with a fantastic setlist. Many fans joined the crowd surfing. Every song was sung along. Wow, that was impressive. The fans celebrated their band from the beginning to the end. After so many years on stage and many albums it is no wonder that they have such an incredible fan community.Setlist01. Intro02. The Great Deceiver03. Pinball Map04. Cloud Connected05. Behind Space06. Graveland07. The Hive08. Scorn09. Only for the Weak10. Leeches11. Foregone Pt. 112. Wallflower13. State of Slow Decay14. Alias15. The Mirror’s Truth16. I Am Above17. Take This LifeAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer