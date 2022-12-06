Latest Raffles

Gallery: In Flames - Leipzig 2022

Details
In FlamesHaus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
3rd December 2022
In Flames & Special Guests: At The Gates, Imminence, Orbit Culture

Wow, this concert evening at the sold-out Haus Auensee in Leipzig was a blast! The 4-band line up was an incredibly good one! I saw the first two openers ORBIT CULTURE and IMMINENCE the first time. If you have the chance to see one or both live, you should go to the concert. You won’t be disappointed. They are very good live bands. In our picture galleries you can find a few impressions from this great event at the Haus Auensee Leipzig.


Orbit Culture

Imminence

At The Gates

Next band on stage was AT THE GATES. One thing was for sure, so many people were absolutely happy with this line up. Their live set swept everyone away.

Setlist
01. Slaughter of the Soul
02. At War With Reality
03. Der Widerstand
04. To Drink From the Night Itself
05. Cold
06. Under a Serpent Sun
07. Heroes and Tombs
08. El Altar del Dios Desconocido
09. Death and the Labyrinth 
10. Blinded by Fear
11. The Night Eternal

In Flames

IN FLAMES finished this concert evening with a fantastic setlist. Many fans joined the crowd surfing. Every song was sung along. Wow, that was impressive. The fans celebrated their band from the beginning to the end. After so many years on stage and many albums it is no wonder that they have such an incredible fan community.

Setlist
01. Intro
02. The Great Deceiver
03. Pinball Map
04. Cloud Connected
05. Behind Space
06. Graveland
07. The Hive
08. Scorn
09. Only for the Weak
10. Leeches
11. Foregone Pt. 1
12. Wallflower
13. State of Slow Decay
14. Alias
15. The Mirror’s Truth
16. I Am Above
17. Take This Life

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
