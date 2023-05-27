Latest Raffles

Gallery: Depeche Mode - Leipzig 2023

Details
D4S5212 kleinFestwiese, Leipzig, Germany
26th May 2023
Depeche Mode - “Memento Mori Tour” 2023

This was a special day when DEPECHE MODE played the first concert of their “Memento Mori Tour” in Germany at Leipzig’s Festwiese in front of 70,000 fans. Not only was the city full of Goth people because of the annual Wave Gotik Treffen, it was also the day when Andrew Fletcher passed away exactly one year ago. And even though band and fans were celebrating a fabulous concert, there was a certain sadness in the air which - as I think - you could also see in the band’s faces. During the show, Dave dedicated a few words to Fletch and you could see many tears in the fans’ eyes. Nevertheless, they enjoyed the evening. Please enjoy our pictures of the show.

D4S5150 klein

Setlist
00. Speak to Me (Into)
01. My Cosmos Is Mine
02. Wagging Tongue
03. Walking in My Shoes
04. It’s No Good
05. Sister of Night
06. In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)
07. Everything Counts
08. Precious
09. Speak to Me
10. A Question of Lust
11. Soul With Me (Acoustic)
12. Ghosts Again
13. I Feel You
14. A Pain That I’m Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
15. World in My Eyes (Dedicated to Andrew Fletcher)
16. Wrong
17. Stripped
18. John the Revelator
19. Enjoy the Silence
---
20 Waiting for the Night (Bare version)
21. Just Can’t Get Enough
21. Never Let Me Down Again
22. Personal Jesus

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
