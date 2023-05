Gallery: Depeche Mode - Leipzig 2023





Setlist



Festwiese, Leipzig, Germany26th May 2023This was a special day when DEPECHE MODE played the first concert of their “Memento Mori Tour” in Germany at Leipzig’s Festwiese in front of 70,000 fans. Not only was the city full of Goth people because of the annual Wave Gotik Treffen, it was also the day when Andrew Fletcher passed away exactly one year ago. And even though band and fans were celebrating a fabulous concert, there was a certain sadness in the air which - as I think - you could also see in the band’s faces. During the show, Dave dedicated a few words to Fletch and you could see many tears in the fans’ eyes. Nevertheless, they enjoyed the evening. Please enjoy our pictures of the show.00. Speak to Me (Into)01. My Cosmos Is Mine02. Wagging Tongue03. Walking in My Shoes04. It’s No Good05. Sister of Night06. In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)07. Everything Counts08. Precious09. Speak to Me10. A Question of Lust11. Soul With Me (Acoustic)12. Ghosts Again13. I Feel You14. A Pain That I’m Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)15. World in My Eyes (Dedicated to Andrew Fletcher)16. Wrong17. Stripped18. John the Revelator19. Enjoy the Silence---20 Waiting for the Night (Bare version)21. Just Can’t Get Enough21. Never Let Me Down Again22. Personal JesusAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com