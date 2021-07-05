Latest Raffles

Gallery: E-Only Festival - Deutzen 2021

Details
E-Only 2021Kulturpark, Deutzen, Germany
25th to 27th June 2021
E-Only Festival 2021 with 2nd Face, Mängelexemplar, Melotron, XTR Human, Eisfabrik, Implant, Frozen Plasma, Minuit Machine, Covenant, Love+Revenge, Bettina Bormann, Zweite Jugend, Miriam Spies, The Invincible Spirit, Oberst Panizza, Sono, Absolute Body Control and Haujobb

This weekend was really special. Smiles, tears, unbelievable joy and happiness… within audience and artists and even the festival crew… this all is hard to describe in words.

Originally planned for February 2021 at the usual location at Stadtbad Leipzig, E-Only was soon moved to the open-air location in Deutzen to April since it was clear that due to Corona regulations an indoor festival was impossible. April did not work as well but as the permission was given for the June date, anything had to be organised very fast… and the crew did a fabulous job. Of course, there were strict hygiene and entrance regulations. But forgetting this, there was kind of normality back in the concert business. People enjoyed it so much… seeing their beloved bands on stage, celebrating and dancing to the music, hugging friends they haven’t seen for ages, chatting and drinking, sitting in the sun and enjoying the festival atmosphere. We really hope that concerts are back now and more and more events will take place, even though the pandemic is not over yet. For now, just enjoy out pictures of the festival Saturday and Sunday.


Impressions

  • _D3S2294_klein
  • _D3S2295_klein
  • _D4S6142_klein
  • _D4S6143_klein
  • _D4S6144_klein
  • _D4S6170_klein
  • _D4S6413_klein
  • _D4S6415_klein
  • _D4S6688_klein
  • _D4S6689_klein
  • _D4S6692_klein
  • _D4S6781_klein
  • _D4S6824_klein
  • _D4S7015_klein
  • _D4S7050_klein
  • _D4S7077_klein
  • _D4S7306_klein
  • _D4S7309_klein
  • _D4S7310_klein
  • _D4S7318_klein


Saturday - 26th June 2021

2nd Face (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2225_klein
  • _D3S2231_klein
  • _D3S2236_klein
  • _D3S2238_klein
  • _D3S2244_klein

Mängelexemplar (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S6086_klein
  • _D4S6095_klein
  • _D4S6097_klein
  • _D4S6100_klein
  • _D4S6105_klein

Melotron (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2245_klein
  • _D3S2247_klein
  • _D3S2250_klein
  • _D3S2253_klein
  • _D3S2255_klein
  • _D3S2263_klein
  • _D4S6118_klein
  • _D4S6129_klein
  • _D4S6156_klein
  • _D4S6163_klein

XTR Human (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S6179_klein
  • _D4S6189_klein
  • _D4S6192_klein
  • _D4S6196_klein
  • _D4S6198_klein

Eisfabrik (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2267_klein
  • _D3S2274_klein
  • _D3S2275_klein
  • _D3S2278_klein
  • _D3S2280_klein
  • _D3S2284_klein
  • _D3S2286_klein
  • _D4S6232_klein
  • _D4S6261_klein
  • _D4S6281_klein

Implant (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S6311_klein
  • _D4S6312_klein
  • _D4S6313_klein
  • _D4S6323_klein
  • _D4S6325_klein

Frozen Plasma (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2296_klein
  • _D3S2298_klein
  • _D3S2305_klein
  • _D4S6340_klein
  • _D4S6363_klein
  • _D4S6373_klein
  • _D4S6393_klein
  • _D4S6412_klein
  • _D4S6421_klein
  • _D4S6431_klein

Minuit Machine (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S6450_klein
  • _D4S6451_klein
  • _D4S6457_klein
  • _D4S6460_klein
  • _D4S6470_klein

Covenant (Amphibühne)
  • _D4S6476_klein
  • _D4S6486_klein
  • _D4S6527_klein
  • _D4S6533_klein
  • _D4S6543_klein
  • _D4S6549_klein
  • _D4S6552_klein
  • _D4S6554_klein
  • _D4S6559_klein
  • _D4S6561_klein
  • _D4S6581_klein
  • _D4S6619_klein
  • _D4S6620_klein
  • _D4S6674_klein
  • _D4S6686_klein


Sunday - 27th June 2021

Love+Revenge (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2317_klein
  • _D3S2321_klein
  • _D3S2322_klein
  • _D3S2325_klein
  • _D4S6693_klein
  • _D4S6697_klein
  • _D4S6702_klein
  • _D4S6705_klein
  • _D4S6709_klein
  • _D4S6730_klein

Bettina Bormann (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S6737_klein
  • _D4S6741_klein
  • _D4S6744_klein
  • _D4S6749_klein
  • _D4S6752_klein

Zweite Jugend (Amphibühne)
  • _D4S6765_klein
  • _D4S6791_klein
  • _D4S6798_klein
  • _D4S6807_klein
  • _D4S6829_klein
  • _D4S6856_klein
  • _D4S6859_klein
  • _D4S6863_klein
  • _D4S6877_klein
  • _D4S6988_klein

Miriam Spies (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S6992_klein
  • _D4S6995_klein
  • _D4S6997_klein
  • _D4S6998_klein
  • _D4S7002_klein

The Invincible Spirit (Amphibühne)
  • _D4S7005_klein
  • _D4S7007_klein
  • _D4S7009_klein
  • _D4S7012_klein
  • _D4S7014_klein
  • _D4S7018_klein
  • _D4S7024_klein
  • _D4S7026_klein
  • _D4S7027_klein
  • _D4S7032_klein

Oberst Panizza (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S7036_klein
  • _D4S7038_klein
  • _D4S7042_klein
  • _D4S7043_klein
  • _D4S7046_klein

Sono (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2336_klein
  • _D3S2344_klein
  • _D3S2348_klein
  • _D3S2354_klein
  • _D4S7061_klein
  • _D4S7066_klein
  • _D4S7103_klein
  • _D4S7135_klein
  • _D4S7138_klein
  • _D4S7157_klein

Absolute Body Control (Kulturbühne)
  • _D4S7161_klein
  • _D4S7165_klein
  • _D4S7171_klein
  • _D4S7186_klein
  • _D4S7196_klein

Haujobb (Amphibühne)
  • _D3S2360_klein
  • _D4S7212_klein
  • _D4S7213_klein
  • _D4S7219_klein
  • _D4S7224_klein
  • _D4S7231_klein
  • _D4S7236_klein
  • _D4S7248_klein
  • _D4S7252_klein
  • _D4S7259_klein
  • _D4S7260_klein
  • _D4S7270_klein
  • _D4S7282_klein
  • _D4S7294_klein
  • _D4S7297_klein


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)