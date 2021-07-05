Gallery: E-Only Festival - Deutzen 2021

Kulturpark, Deutzen, Germany
25th to 27th June 2021
E-Only Festival 2021 with 2nd Face, Mängelexemplar, Melotron, XTR Human, Eisfabrik, Implant, Frozen Plasma, Minuit Machine, Covenant, Love+Revenge, Bettina Bormann, Zweite Jugend, Miriam Spies, The Invincible Spirit, Oberst Panizza, Sono, Absolute Body Control and Haujobb
This weekend was really special. Smiles, tears, unbelievable joy and happiness… within audience and artists and even the festival crew… this all is hard to describe in words.
Originally planned for February 2021 at the usual location at Stadtbad Leipzig, E-Only was soon moved to the open-air location in Deutzen to April since it was clear that due to Corona regulations an indoor festival was impossible. April did not work as well but as the permission was given for the June date, anything had to be organised very fast… and the crew did a fabulous job. Of course, there were strict hygiene and entrance regulations. But forgetting this, there was kind of normality back in the concert business. People enjoyed it so much… seeing their beloved bands on stage, celebrating and dancing to the music, hugging friends they haven’t seen for ages, chatting and drinking, sitting in the sun and enjoying the festival atmosphere. We really hope that concerts are back now and more and more events will take place, even though the pandemic is not over yet. For now, just enjoy out pictures of the festival Saturday and Sunday.
Impressions
Saturday - 26th June 2021
2nd Face (Amphibühne)
Mängelexemplar (Kulturbühne)
Melotron (Amphibühne)
XTR Human (Kulturbühne)
Eisfabrik (Amphibühne)
Implant (Kulturbühne)
Frozen Plasma (Amphibühne)
Minuit Machine (Kulturbühne)
Covenant (Amphibühne)
Sunday - 27th June 2021
Love+Revenge (Amphibühne)
Bettina Bormann (Kulturbühne)
Zweite Jugend (Amphibühne)
Miriam Spies (Kulturbühne)
The Invincible Spirit (Amphibühne)
Oberst Panizza (Kulturbühne)
Sono (Amphibühne)
Absolute Body Control (Kulturbühne)
Haujobb (Amphibühne)
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
