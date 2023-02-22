Gallery: Katatonia + Sólstafir - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg20th February 2023On Monday, the Icelanders from SÓLSTAFIR and the Swedes from KATATONIA were guests at the Rockhal. Although it is the beginning of a new week, the Rockhal was well attended that evening. The US-Americans SOM were on the program as a warm-up act. Despite the early start time, they are very well received by the audience.For over a quarter of a century both artists - KATATONIA and SÓLSTAFIR - have favoured the emotional connection that their music brings over all else. Theirs is a world where “heavy” is a force of nature; where progress comes from within, outwardly changing their musical output into something almost unrecognizable from the extreme metal that carried it in the early days. The BBC’s description of KATATONIA’s “grandiose, majestic beauty” seems appropriate for both artists. It’s no coincidence that The Guardian’s take on SÓLSTAFIR is equally apt: “total immersion is compulsory”.Setlist01. Náttmál02. Köld03. Melrakkablús04. Bloodsoaked Velvet05. Rökkur06. Fjara07. Ótta08. Goddess of the AgesSetlist01. Austerity02. Colossal Shade03. Lethean04. Deliberation05. Birds06. Behind the Blood07. Forsaker08. Opaline09. Buildings10. My Twin11. Atrium12. Old Heart Falls13. Untrodden---14. July15. EvidenceAll Pictures by Elena Arens