Gallery: Katatonia + Sólstafir - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
20th February 2023
Katatonia + Sólstafir - “Twilight Burials UK & Europe 2023”
On Monday, the Icelanders from SÓLSTAFIR and the Swedes from KATATONIA were guests at the Rockhal. Although it is the beginning of a new week, the Rockhal was well attended that evening. The US-Americans SOM were on the program as a warm-up act. Despite the early start time, they are very well received by the audience.
For over a quarter of a century both artists - KATATONIA and SÓLSTAFIR - have favoured the emotional connection that their music brings over all else. Theirs is a world where “heavy” is a force of nature; where progress comes from within, outwardly changing their musical output into something almost unrecognizable from the extreme metal that carried it in the early days. The BBC’s description of KATATONIA’s “grandiose, majestic beauty” seems appropriate for both artists. It’s no coincidence that The Guardian’s take on SÓLSTAFIR is equally apt: “total immersion is compulsory”.
Solstafir
Setlist
01. Náttmál
02. Köld
03. Melrakkablús
04. Bloodsoaked Velvet
05. Rökkur
06. Fjara
07. Ótta
08. Goddess of the Ages
Katatonia
Setlist
01. Austerity
02. Colossal Shade
03. Lethean
04. Deliberation
05. Birds
06. Behind the Blood
07. Forsaker
08. Opaline
09. Buildings
10. My Twin
11. Atrium
12. Old Heart Falls
13. Untrodden
---
14. July
15. Evidence
All Pictures by Elena Arens
