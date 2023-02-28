Gallery: Coppelius - Jena 2023

F-Haus, Jena, Germany24th February 2023Last Friday, COPPELIUS visited the F-Haus in Jena. The concert was part of the “Jubiläumskonzertreise 1803-2023”. COPPELIUS are a band with an impressively long history, whose first concert took place in Anno1803! Now, in 2023, we raise the absinthe glass in toast to a historic anniversary: 220 years of COPPELIUS! Not aged a day, the elegant gentlemen have remained true to their style, persistently wear frock coats and top hats and are the only chapel which even in these modern times still affords a butler. In this historic year there is also a new album by Messrs.The Support band TALES FROM NEBELHEYM started this concert evening - and it was a great start. The audience was happy about this very good support band. https://www.nebelheym.com/Next band on stage was the headliner COPPELIUS who played a very good set this evening. As always. 200 years of experience is something! The band played songs from older records and also new songs. You can find a few impressions from this concert in our gallery. https://coppeliushilft.de/Silvio Pfeifer