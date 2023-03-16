Gallery: Avatar - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

11th March 2023

Avatar - “Dance Devil Dance Tour” - Support: Kassogtha, Veil of Maya



The Heavy Metal’n’Roll dark madcap visionaries collectively known as AVATAR didn’t pick their moniker by accident. An “avatar” is defined as either a manifestation of a deity in bodily form or an icon representing a separate being in another realm. Both meanings perfectly describe the Swedish Rock sensations, as they’ve built something larger than life.





Ambitious sorcerers of the highest order, AVATAR smash the boundaries between band, theatre troupe, and cinematic masterminds, with a series of celebrated albums and videos, and the immersive world of Avatar Country, a fantastical land where Metal rules supreme. The AVATAR cultural infiltration encompasses both commercial Rock radio and streaming services, where songs like ‘The Eagle Has Landed’, ‘Hail the Apocalypse’, and ‘Let it Burn’ have amassed more than 100 million streams, as new “citizens” enter their “kingdom.” On Saturday, the band around their king Jonas “Kungen” Jarlsby visited Esch-sur-Alzette again. This time they were supported by the Swiss band KASSOGTHA and the US deathcore band VEIL OF MAYA.





Kassogtha





Setlist01. Eclipse02. Drown03. Venom04. Before I Vanish05. ComplacencySetlist01. Dance Devil Dance02. The Eagle Has Landed03. Valley of Disease04. Chimp Mosh Pit05. Scream Until You Wake06. Bloody Angel07. For the Swarm08. Puppet Show09. When the Snow Lies Red10. Do You Feel in Control11. Black Waltz12. Tower (Piano)13. Colossus14. Let It Burn15. A Statue of the King16. The Dirt I’m Buried In---17. Smells Like a Freakshow18. Hail the ApocalypseAll Pictures by Elena Arens