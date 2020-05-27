Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - March & April 2020

Nowadays with the current situation, when all events are cancelled, musicians and listeners stay at home and miss the crowdy events, their audience and energy from being on stage or in front of the stage, there is nothing left to do but watch the performances of your beloved and not so famous and not very performers through the monitor. Different musicians and organizers have found different solutions. During world quarantine and lockdown, the concept of “online concerts” became more and more popular. More precisely, the concept has already existed before, but now it has sparkled with new colours. Musicians who never did performances in front of the camera at home, began to turn it on more often and not only perform, but also communicate with their audience live, answering questions and performing their songs on request.Even the so-called online festivals have appeared, which are a many-hour marathon consisting of the performances of different artists. In today’s online world there are three types of performances:- unreleased old shows- pre-recorded exclusive home set for a specific event- real live broadcast from home or studioIt’s very hard to follow and know about all the events of that kind. Therefore, I propose to share similar events in Facebook or in comments. Future and past. In this situation of concert activity all of us are in the same conditions. Everyone can “go” to the concert and the atmosphere of the monitor will not be much different, so there is no any point in writing classic reports about shows. Everyone can watch the video and make own conclusions. So here will be only the list of events with dates, line-up, short description and link to the video…Line-up: Ash CodeGenres: Postpunk, ColdwaveFormat: live broadcastDescription: One of the first online concerts was organized by Italians ASH CODE during a tense situation and widespread quarantine and lockdown in Italy.Line-up: CryoGenres: EBMFormat: live broadcastDescription: One of the first online concerts was CRYO’s show in the club in Sweden. Everything is done professionally and efficiently.Line-up: Mental DisciplineGenres: Synth Pop, Future PopFormat: live broadcastDescription: Live stream from the bedroom with home comfort. MENTAL DISCIPLINE played well. And there will be another one.Line-up: DioramaGenres: Synth-Goth, DarkwaveFormat: live broadcastDescription: DIORAMA also performed live with a very cool atmosphere of home show, communication with the audience, which in fact was not seen by the duo, and a rather emotional performance. The performance was stripped down to Torben and Felix, so there were just the keys, no drums of guitar. But still it was a very special event.Line-up: DoppelgangeRGenres: Gothic RockFormat: live broadcastDescription: Russian Gothic rockers DOPPELGANGER also delighted their listeners with a good live performanceLine-up: Mr. KittyGenres: Synth Pop, Electro Pop, ElectronicFormat: live broadcastDescription: MR. KITTY did two shows with a several hours gap between. The first concert was in the evening according to European time and was a kind of trial, because the light was too strong, so it was simply unreal to watch on the screen. But the second performance, which was at 5 a.m. the next day, turned out to be quite good.Line-up: XIII. StoletíGenres: Gothic Rock, Dark RockFormat: live broadcastDescription: XIII. STOLETÍ in the Czech Republic is a very popular project, so the organizers tried to make their online performance with all seriousness. It was not at the band’s house, but in a separate room with the team that was involved in the organization and everything around, and not even in the city where the musicians live. The organizers also launched a voluntary fundraiser for the musicians, who in fact earn only from music, and collected a rather large amount. The concert was unique, because the keyboard player Katerina went for Slovakia before closing the borders and stayed there, so their old keyboard player, who didn’t perform for many years, became the part of the band again, therefore the track list for the performance was not quite ordinary. One of the best online gigs so far at the moment. The concert starts at 49:40 after news and advertising.Line-up: Inkubus SukkubusGenres: Gothic Rock, AcousticFormat: live broadcastDescription: Spontaneous acoustic performance at home in armchairs in honour of the holiday of the first day of summer from the old British project INKUBUS SUKKUBUS. It’s a very touching and interesting show, which can be easily held under the mark of “you won’t see this at concerts”.Line-up: RetropopGenres: Electro PopFormat: live broadcastDescription: In fact, the Finnish RETROPOP project already had videos of acoustic performance of their songs in the home environment. But their full concert from their studio was held for the first time. Funny camera in the beginning settings and great fiery performance. Cool concert. The only disadvantage was not so good sound. I think that they will come back with a clearer sound.