Gallery: Kreator - Düsseldorf 2018

Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany
15th December 2018
Kreator, Dimmu Borgir, Hatebreed & Bloodbath - “The European Apocalypse”
KREATOR and DIMMU BORGIR are on the “European Apocalypse Tour 2018” in a double pack with six venues in Germany. With today’s gig in Düsseldorf, not far from KREATOR’s hometown in Essen, the tour ends in Germany. Tomorrow, on Sunday, the tour goes directly to London. The Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle is well filled today but by no means sold out. At exactly 18:00 o’clock it starts with BLOODBATH. The Swedes are called the Super-group of Death Metal and were founded in 1998. Currently the band consists of members of OPETH, KATATONIA, CRAFT and on the mic is Nick Holmes from PARADISE LOST.
After the death metal the US-American HATEBREED continue the battle with Hardcore Punk and Metalcore. Shouter Jamey Jasta keeps calling out for moshpits, which the fans are already willing to follow. With ‘The Divinity Of Purpose’ from 2013, the five have found a place on the major label Nuclear Blast. The last album is ‘The Concrete Confessional’ from 2016. At 8:10 pm it’s time for the first of the two headliners. The symphonic Dark Metal / Black Metal band DIMMU BORGIR around singer Stian Tomt Thoresen have released new album, ‘Eomian’, in May 2018 and impress with a great song selection, an excellent show with lots of steam and really great light. The sound is also fantastic and the audience is really excited.
Can the German thrashers around singer Mille Petrozza still keep up? KREATOR draw from the full, shoot confetti directly into the air at the opener ‘Enemy Of God’, also with them it steams and hisses and besides there is a lot of pyro around. The setlist contains a lot of classics like ‘Hail To The Hordes’, ‘Gods Of Violence’, ‘Satan Is Real’, ‘Phantom Antichrist’, ‘Fallen Brother’, of course ‘Flag Of Hate’, ‘Hordes Of Chaos’ and it ends with ‘Pleasure To Kill’. The “European Apocalypse Tour 2018” guarantees a metallic full service with four really good and stylistically great coordinated bands.
Bloodbath
https://www.facebook.com/pg/bloodbathband
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Fleischmann
03. Let the Stillborn Come to Me
04. So You Die
05. Bloodicide
06. Outnumbering the Day
07. Chainsaw Lullaby
08. Eaten
Hatebreed
https://www.facebook.com/hatebreed
Setlist
01. Intro
02. To the Threshold
03. A.D.
04. Looking Down the Barrel of Today
05. Smash Your Enemies
06. Last Breath
07. Filth
08. As Diehard as They Come
09. Beholder of Justice
10. This Is Now
11. Doomsayer
12. Perseverance
13. I Will Be Heard
14. Destroy Everything
Dimmu Borgir
https://www.facebook.com/dimmuborgir
Setlist
01. The Unveiling
02. Interdimensional Summit
03. The Chosen Legacy
04. The Serpentine Offering
05. Gateways
06. Dimmu Borgir
07. Council of Wolves and Snakes
08. Puritania
09. Indoctrination
10. Progenies of the Great Apocalypse
11. Mourning Palace
12. Rite of Passage
Kreator
https://www.facebook.com/KreatorOfficial
Setlist
01. Run to the Hills (Iron Maiden song)
02. Intermission (Aphrodite’s Child song) (The Four Horsemen / Intro)
03. Choir of the Damned
04. Enemy of God
05. Hail to the Hordes
06. Awakening of the Gods
07. People of the Lie
08. Gods of Violence
09. Satan Is Real
10. Mars Mantra
11. Phantom Antichrist
12. Fallen Brother
13. Flag of Hate
14. Phobia
15. Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)
16. The Patriarch
17. Violent Revolution
18. Pleasure to Kill
19. Apocalypticon
All pictures by Andreas Gey (Kommodore Johnsen)
