Gallery: Kreator - Düsseldorf 2018

Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany15th December 2018KREATOR and DIMMU BORGIR are on the “European Apocalypse Tour 2018” in a double pack with six venues in Germany. With today’s gig in Düsseldorf, not far from KREATOR’s hometown in Essen, the tour ends in Germany. Tomorrow, on Sunday, the tour goes directly to London. The Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle is well filled today but by no means sold out. At exactly 18:00 o’clock it starts with BLOODBATH. The Swedes are called the Super-group of Death Metal and were founded in 1998. Currently the band consists of members of OPETH, KATATONIA, CRAFT and on the mic is Nick Holmes from PARADISE LOST.After the death metal the US-American HATEBREED continue the battle with Hardcore Punk and Metalcore. Shouter Jamey Jasta keeps calling out for moshpits, which the fans are already willing to follow. With ‘The Divinity Of Purpose’ from 2013, the five have found a place on the major label Nuclear Blast. The last album is ‘The Concrete Confessional’ from 2016. At 8:10 pm it’s time for the first of the two headliners. The symphonic Dark Metal / Black Metal band DIMMU BORGIR around singer Stian Tomt Thoresen have released new album, ‘Eomian’, in May 2018 and impress with a great song selection, an excellent show with lots of steam and really great light. The sound is also fantastic and the audience is really excited.Can the German thrashers around singer Mille Petrozza still keep up? KREATOR draw from the full, shoot confetti directly into the air at the opener ‘Enemy Of God’, also with them it steams and hisses and besides there is a lot of pyro around. The setlist contains a lot of classics like ‘Hail To The Hordes’, ‘Gods Of Violence’, ‘Satan Is Real’, ‘Phantom Antichrist’, ‘Fallen Brother’, of course ‘Flag Of Hate’, ‘Hordes Of Chaos’ and it ends with ‘Pleasure To Kill’. The “European Apocalypse Tour 2018” guarantees a metallic full service with four really good and stylistically great coordinated bands.https://www.facebook.com/pg/bloodbathband01. Intro02. Fleischmann03. Let the Stillborn Come to Me04. So You Die05. Bloodicide06. Outnumbering the Day07. Chainsaw Lullaby08. Eatenhttps://www.facebook.com/hatebreed01. Intro02. To the Threshold03. A.D.04. Looking Down the Barrel of Today05. Smash Your Enemies06. Last Breath07. Filth08. As Diehard as They Come09. Beholder of Justice10. This Is Now11. Doomsayer12. Perseverance13. I Will Be Heard14. Destroy Everythinghttps://www.facebook.com/dimmuborgir01. The Unveiling02. Interdimensional Summit03. The Chosen Legacy04. The Serpentine Offering05. Gateways06. Dimmu Borgir07. Council of Wolves and Snakes08. Puritania09. Indoctrination10. Progenies of the Great Apocalypse11. Mourning Palace12. Rite of Passagehttps://www.facebook.com/KreatorOfficial01. Run to the Hills (Iron Maiden song)02. Intermission (Aphrodite’s Child song) (The Four Horsemen / Intro)03. Choir of the Damned04. Enemy of God05. Hail to the Hordes06. Awakening of the Gods07. People of the Lie08. Gods of Violence09. Satan Is Real10. Mars Mantra11. Phantom Antichrist12. Fallen Brother13. Flag of Hate14. Phobia15. Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)16. The Patriarch17. Violent Revolution18. Pleasure to Kill19. ApocalypticonMore on Kreator All pictures by Andreas Gey (Kommodore Johnsen)