Gallery: Oomph! - Leipzig 2019

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany12th March 2019OOMPH! released the new album, ‘Ritual’, in January this year. Of course, a European Tour should not be missed. On March 12, the band was guest at the Täubchenthal in Leipzig. It was accompanied by their support NERVENBEISSER who published their EP, ‘Alles Gut’, earlier this year. The Täubchenthal was really well visited that evening. Which was no wonder, because OOMPH! have built up a large fan base over the years and they can always enthuse them with good albums. Also with the new album OOMPH has succeeded again and so they deserved to be celebrated by their fans this evening. As always, the Täubchenthal could convince with its great sound and with the two bands all visitors had a great concert evening.https://www.facebook.com/nervenbeisser/https://www.facebook.com/oomphband/All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer