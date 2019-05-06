Latest Raffles

Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019

Details
EisbrecherTurbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany
5th May 2019
Eisbrecher - “Ewiges Eis” Tour 2019 - Support: Faelder

The Munich success rockers of EISBRECHER was just touring with their current 15-year EISBRECHER retrospective ‘Ewiges Eis’ for four exclusive indoor shows in Germany, with Oberhausen being the final one. A number # 1 chart entry with the current studio album, ‘Sturmfahrt’, a largely sold out tour, gold awards for their albums ‘Schock’, and ‘Die Hölle Muss Warten’ are just a few examples from the recent history of the band. On October 5, their 15-year EISBRECHER retrospective, ‘Ewiges Eis’, was published, being now presented live. As support, the “all-star” band FAELDER was accompanying them.


Faelder

  • _D3S2726_klein
  • _D3S2736_klein
  • _D3S2741_klein
  • _D4S5357_klein
  • _D4S5359_klein
  • _D4S5377_klein
  • _D4S5380_klein
  • _D4S5385_klein
  • _D4S5386_klein
  • _D4S5403_klein
  • _D4S5416_klein
  • _D4S5426_klein
  • _D4S5429_klein
  • _D4S5430_klein
  • _D4S5431_klein
  • _D4S5432_klein
  • _D4S5434_klein
  • _D4S5438_klein
  • _D4S5439_klein
  • _D4S5441_klein


Eisbrecher

  • _D3S2744_klein
  • _D3S2745_klein
  • _D3S2749_klein
  • _D3S2768_klein
  • _D3S2770_klein
  • _D3S2781_klein
  • _D4S5443_klein
  • _D4S5447_klein
  • _D4S5454_klein
  • _D4S5456_klein
  • _D4S5468_klein
  • _D4S5472_klein
  • _D4S5475_klein
  • _D4S5480_klein
  • _D4S5489_klein
  • _D4S5498_klein
  • _D4S5500_klein
  • _D4S5510_klein
  • _D4S5519_klein
  • _D4S5525_klein
  • _D4S5531_klein
  • _D4S5532_klein
  • _D4S5534_klein
  • _D4S5536_klein
  • _D4S5537_klein
  • _D4S5539_klein
  • _D4S5542_klein
  • _D4S5545_klein
  • _D4S5547_klein
  • _D4S5549_klein
  • _D4S5552_klein
  • _D4S5555_klein
  • _D4S5556_klein
  • _D4S5563_klein
  • _D4S5565_klein
  • _D4S5569_klein
  • _D4S5570_klein
  • _D4S5585_klein
  • _D4S5589_klein
  • _D4S5594_klein

Setlist
01. Intro Ewiges Eis
02. Zwischen uns
03. Der Wahnsinn
04. Phosphor
05. Antikörper
06. Fehler machen Leute
07. Augen unter Null
08. Amok
09. Eiszeit
10. Leider
11. So oder so
12. Prototyp
13. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn
14. Herz aus Eis
15. Drums vs. Machine
16. 1000 Narben
17. This Is Deutsch
---
18. Verrückt
19. Sturmfahrt
20. Was ist hier los?
21. Miststück / Rock Me Amadeus
22. Herzdieb

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
