Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019

Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany
5th May 2019
Eisbrecher - “Ewiges Eis” Tour 2019 - Support: Faelder
The Munich success rockers of EISBRECHER was just touring with their current 15-year EISBRECHER retrospective ‘Ewiges Eis’ for four exclusive indoor shows in Germany, with Oberhausen being the final one. A number # 1 chart entry with the current studio album, ‘Sturmfahrt’, a largely sold out tour, gold awards for their albums ‘Schock’, and ‘Die Hölle Muss Warten’ are just a few examples from the recent history of the band. On October 5, their 15-year EISBRECHER retrospective, ‘Ewiges Eis’, was published, being now presented live. As support, the “all-star” band FAELDER was accompanying them.
Faelder
Eisbrecher
Setlist
01. Intro Ewiges Eis
02. Zwischen uns
03. Der Wahnsinn
04. Phosphor
05. Antikörper
06. Fehler machen Leute
07. Augen unter Null
08. Amok
09. Eiszeit
10. Leider
11. So oder so
12. Prototyp
13. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn
14. Herz aus Eis
15. Drums vs. Machine
16. 1000 Narben
17. This Is Deutsch
---
18. Verrückt
19. Sturmfahrt
20. Was ist hier los?
21. Miststück / Rock Me Amadeus
22. Herzdieb
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALICE PHOEBE LOU
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEUS
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FRANCESCO TRISTANO
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TAMINO
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: XAVI
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BETTER OBLIVION COMMUNITY CENTER
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WALKING ON CARS
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISTURBED
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KASALLA
|Mon May 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FARID
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM WALKER
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALICE PHOEBE LOU
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAVE HAUSE
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MALIK HARRIS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TAMINO
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BLINDERS
|Tue May 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview FIDDLER’S GREEN - Leipzig 2019-05-25
- Preview OPETH - Europe 2019
- Preview NEW ORDER - Two shows in Germany in October 2019
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Esch sur Alzette 2019-05-31
- Preview DIE ÄRZTE - Luxembourg City 2019-05-25
- Preview KATATONIA - Esch sur Alzette 2019-05-20
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020
- Preview AESTHETIC PERFECTION - Dresden 2019-04-27
- Preview OFF FESTIVAL - Katowice 2019
- Preview THOM YORKE - Cologne 2019-07-02
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Ljungblut - Porsgrunn & Bergen 2019
- CD Review: Amnistia - Black Halo
- CD Review: Immolation - Atonement
- Live Review: Donots - Düsseldorf 2019
- CD Review: Solveig Matthildur - Constantly In Love
- Live Review: Light The Torch - Essen 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Frankfurt & Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apparat - LP5
- Live Review: Sector - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: She Past Away - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Impericon Festival - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Nazareth - Herford 2019
- CD Review: Agent Side Grinder - A/X
- CD Review: Byronic Sex And Exile - Gothism
- Live Review: Avantasia - Osnabrück 2019
- CD Review: Foreign Resort, The - Outnumbered
- Live Review: Lord Of The Lost - Bremen 2019
- Live Review: Enter Shikari - Dortmund 2019
Latest News
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WHITE LIES, TANGERINE DREAM and many more bands confirmed!
- DESERTER - Just released “Europa!” on 12 April 2019
- DRAB MAJESTY - ‘Narcissus and Echo’ in the Digital Age
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Full line-up announced!
- LEA PORCELAIN - New Video and Tour!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT and more!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$”
- NITZER EBB - German Tour Autumn 2019
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
.