Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019

Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany5th May 2019The Munich success rockers of EISBRECHER was just touring with their current 15-year EISBRECHER retrospective ‘Ewiges Eis’ for four exclusive indoor shows in Germany, with Oberhausen being the final one. A number # 1 chart entry with the current studio album, ‘Sturmfahrt’, a largely sold out tour, gold awards for their albums ‘Schock’, and ‘Die Hölle Muss Warten’ are just a few examples from the recent history of the band. On October 5, their 15-year EISBRECHER retrospective, ‘Ewiges Eis’, was published, being now presented live. As support, the “all-star” band FAELDER was accompanying them.Setlist01. Intro Ewiges Eis02. Zwischen uns03. Der Wahnsinn04. Phosphor05. Antikörper06. Fehler machen Leute07. Augen unter Null08. Amok09. Eiszeit10. Leider11. So oder so12. Prototyp13. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn14. Herz aus Eis15. Drums vs. Machine16. 1000 Narben17. This Is Deutsch---18. Verrückt19. Sturmfahrt20. Was ist hier los?21. Miststück / Rock Me Amadeus22. HerzdiebAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com