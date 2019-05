Gallery: Katatonia - Cologne 2019

Live-Music-Hall, Cologne, Germany21st May 2019The umbral machinery known as KATATONIA is starting to make its first moves after an idle year of stillness. The band returns with a celebration of the album 'Night is the New Day' which turned 10 years now in 2019. For the album's 10th anniversary Peaceville released a deluxe edition of this classic album on 17th May 2019, and to further commemorate this dark gem, KATATONIA is returning to the live arena to play 'Night is the New Day' in its entirety at six select club shows in Europe in May with three shows in Germany. We visited the Cologne show for you.Setlist01. Vultures02. Tyrant03. Where The Pieces Lie04. WheelSetlist01. Black Moon02. Six Days03. Death04. The Spell05. Insomnia06. Freeze07. RedemptionSetlist01. Forsaker02. The Longest Year03. Idle Blood (first time since 2014 on this tour)04. Onward Into Battle05. Liberation06. The Promise of Deceit (first time since 2011 on this tour)07. Nephilim08. New Night (first time since 2012 on this tour)09. Inheritance (live debut on this tour)10. Day and Then the Shade11. Departer (first time since 2011 on this tour)---12. Lethean13. Old Heart Falls14. July15. Night Comes Down (Judas Priest cover) (live debut on this tour)More on Katatonia All pictures by Daniela Vorndran