Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
May 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
29 30 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALL TVVINS
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAINT AGNES
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRIXIE WHITLEY
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FINN
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PLOT IN YOU
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YONAKA
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WARBLY JETS
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOCKFLÖTE DES TODES
Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DANIEL NORGREN
Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LIVING THEORY - LINKIN PARK TRIBUTE

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Katatonia - Cologne 2019

Details
KatatoniaLive-Music-Hall, Cologne, Germany
21st May 2019
Katatonia - “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019” - Support: Wheel, Cellar Darling

The umbral machinery known as KATATONIA is starting to make its first moves after an idle year of stillness. The band returns with a celebration of the album ‘Night is the New Day’ which turned 10 years now in 2019. For the album’s 10th anniversary Peaceville released a deluxe edition of this classic album on 17th May 2019, and to further commemorate this dark gem, KATATONIA is returning to the live arena to play ‘Night is the New Day’ in its entirety at six select club shows in Europe in May with three shows in Germany. We visited the Cologne show for you.


Wheel

  • _D4S6708_klein
  • _D4S6716_klein
  • _D4S6719_klein
  • _D4S6721_klein
  • _D4S6733_klein
  • _D4S6738_klein
  • _D4S6744_klein
  • _D4S6745_klein
  • _D4S6749_klein
  • _D4S6750_klein
  • _D4S6754_klein
  • _D4S6757_klein
  • _D4S6758_klein
  • _D4S6761_klein
  • _D4S6770_klein
  • _D4S6772_klein
  • _D4S6773_klein
  • _D4S6775_klein
  • _D4S6778_klein
  • _D4S6783_klein

Setlist
01. Vultures
02. Tyrant
03. Where The Pieces Lie
04. Wheel


Cellar Darling

  • _D4S6794_klein
  • _D4S6803_klein
  • _D4S6806_klein
  • _D4S6813_klein
  • _D4S6815_klein
  • _D4S6819_klein
  • _D4S6825_klein
  • _D4S6828_klein
  • _D4S6835_klein
  • _D4S6837_klein
  • _D4S6838_klein
  • _D4S6841_klein
  • _D4S6845_klein
  • _D4S6847_klein
  • _D4S6850_klein
  • _D4S6852_klein
  • _D4S6854_klein
  • _D4S6857_klein
  • _D4S6858_klein
  • _D4S6862_klein

Setlist
01. Black Moon
02. Six Days
03. Death
04. The Spell
05. Insomnia
06. Freeze
07. Redemption


Katatonia

  • _D4S6881_klein
  • _D4S6882_klein
  • _D4S6883_klein
  • _D4S6886_klein
  • _D4S6887_klein
  • _D4S6889_klein
  • _D4S6891_klein
  • _D4S6899_klein
  • _D4S6900_klein
  • _D4S6904_klein
  • _D4S6907_klein
  • _D4S6908_klein
  • _D4S6909_klein
  • _D4S6912_klein
  • _D4S6915_klein
  • _D4S6916_klein
  • _D4S6917_klein
  • _D4S6918_klein
  • _D4S6919_klein
  • _D4S6921_klein
  • _D4S6922_klein
  • _D4S6923_klein
  • _D4S6924_klein
  • _D4S6926_klein
  • _D4S6930_klein

Setlist
01. Forsaker
02. The Longest Year
03. Idle Blood (first time since 2014 on this tour)
04. Onward Into Battle
05. Liberation
06. The Promise of Deceit (first time since 2011 on this tour)
07. Nephilim
08. New Night (first time since 2012 on this tour)
09. Inheritance (live debut on this tour)
10. Day and Then the Shade
11. Departer (first time since 2011 on this tour)
---
12. Lethean
13. Old Heart Falls
14. July
15. Night Comes Down (Judas Priest cover) (live debut on this tour)


More on Katatonia


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Katatonia - Cologne 2019