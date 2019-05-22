Gallery: Katatonia - Cologne 2019

Live-Music-Hall, Cologne, Germany
21st May 2019
Katatonia - “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019” - Support: Wheel, Cellar Darling
The umbral machinery known as KATATONIA is starting to make its first moves after an idle year of stillness. The band returns with a celebration of the album ‘Night is the New Day’ which turned 10 years now in 2019. For the album’s 10th anniversary Peaceville released a deluxe edition of this classic album on 17th May 2019, and to further commemorate this dark gem, KATATONIA is returning to the live arena to play ‘Night is the New Day’ in its entirety at six select club shows in Europe in May with three shows in Germany. We visited the Cologne show for you.
Wheel
Setlist
01. Vultures
02. Tyrant
03. Where The Pieces Lie
04. Wheel
Cellar Darling
Setlist
01. Black Moon
02. Six Days
03. Death
04. The Spell
05. Insomnia
06. Freeze
07. Redemption
Katatonia
Setlist
01. Forsaker
02. The Longest Year
03. Idle Blood (first time since 2014 on this tour)
04. Onward Into Battle
05. Liberation
06. The Promise of Deceit (first time since 2011 on this tour)
07. Nephilim
08. New Night (first time since 2012 on this tour)
09. Inheritance (live debut on this tour)
10. Day and Then the Shade
11. Departer (first time since 2011 on this tour)
---
12. Lethean
13. Old Heart Falls
14. July
15. Night Comes Down (Judas Priest cover) (live debut on this tour)
More on Katatonia
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
.