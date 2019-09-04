Gallery: Wayne Hussey - Krefeld 2019

Kufa, Krefeld, Germany
3rd September 2019
Wayne Hussey - “Salad Daze” Acoustic Tour 2019 - Support: Ashton Nyte
WAYNE HUSSEY, frontman for UK Alternative Rock legend THE MISSION, has announced a large chain of European tour dates with alternative rocker Ashton Nyte of Gothic Rock act THE AWAKENING, stopping on 3rd September in Krefeld. Hussey is touring in support of his long-awaited ‘Salad Daze’ autobiography, out now via Omnibus Press. Ashton Nyte’s tour appearance follow up the release of THE AWAKENING’s new music video for ‘About You’, featured on their new ‘Chasm’ album. Nyte first performed with Hussey in South Africa in 2015 and then supported THE MISSION for 17 shows across Europe in 2016 with THE AWAKENING. The “Salad Daze Tour” is allowing both artists to perform solo in a more intimate setting.
Ashton Nyte
Wayne Hussey
More on Wayne Hussey
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Sep 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIM PETRAS
|Thu Sep 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THOMPSON SQUARE
|Fri Sep 06 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEØMA
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIGHT THE FIGHT
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAY SUE ME
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HERRENGEDECK
|Sat Sep 07 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Sat Sep 07 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sun Sep 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Sun Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sun Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRASH BOAT
|Mon Sep 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUZANNE SANTO
|Tue Sep 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Tue Sep 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHN PAUL WHITE
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview D:UEL - Claudia Brücken and Susanne Freytag perform the music of PROPAGANDA
- Preview CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE - An Evening of Talk and Music Germany 2020
- Preview DEATHSTARS - European tour 2020
- Preview PLUSWELT FESTIVAL BERLIN EDITION - Berlin 2019
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - Hamburg 2019-10-31
- Preview BARONESS - Münster 2019-10-26
- Preview SLIPKNOT - Germany 2020
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 - Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more heroes of Rock music
- Preview RBB 88.8 POP-HELDEN FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-09-07
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Cologne 2019-10-19
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Atlantean Kodex - The Course of Empire
- CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel
- CD Review: Eraldo Bernocchi, FM Einheit and Jo Quail - Rosebud
- CD Review: Siren - Up from the Depths: Early Anthology and More
- CD Review: Tytus - Rain after Draught
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Jungstötter & P. A. Hülsenbeck - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin
- CD Review: Iris - Six
- Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2019
- CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry
- Live Review: Of Mice & Men - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Hammaburg Festival - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Parkway Drive - Luxembourg City 2019
- Interview: Brook - August 2019
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 3)
Latest News
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
.