Gallery: In Extremo - Leipzig 2022

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany25th May 2022Finally we can attend live concerts again without restrictions! Many have longed for it and so it was no surprise that the Haus Auensee in Leipzig was completely sold out that evening. A wonderful start for fans and bands in the time after Corona. Please enjoy our pictures from the concert.The evening was started by RUSSKAJA. A great live band that always manages to motivate the audience to join in. I’ve seen the band live several times and it’s always fun to get involved in this party. So, if you have the opportunity to see them live you should buy a ticket. https://www.facebook.com/russkajaofficialAfter a short change over, IN EXTREMO came on stage. The album ‘Kompass zur Sonne’ was already released in May 2020 and a tour was also announced. Unfortunately, the tour dates had to be postponed again and again due to the pandemic. A tough time for all fans who would like to see their band live and all bands who love to be on stage. As always, the long wait was worth it. This time, all fans were rewarded with an excellent live performance. As always, many songs were sung by the fans. The fire and the pyro effects really heated up the hall. https://www.facebook.com/officialinextremoSetlist01. Intro Wintermärchen02. Troja03. Himmel Und Hölle04. Vollmond05. Spielmannsfluch06. Feuertaufe07. Herr Mannelig08. Kompass Zur Sonne09. Liam10. Lieb Vaterland11. Rasend Herz12. Saigon Und Bagdad13. Unsichtbar14. Gaukler15. Quid Pro Quo16. Schenk Nochmal Ein17. Frei Zu Sein18. Störtebeker19. Reiht Euch Ein Ihr Lumpen20. Sängerkrieg21. Sternhagelvoll22. Moonshiner---23. Nur Ihr Allein24. Ai Vis Lo Lop25. Pikse PalveSilvio Pfeifer