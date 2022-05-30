Latest Raffles

Gallery: In Extremo - Leipzig 2022

Details
In ExtremoHaus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
25th May 2022
In Extremo - “Kompass zur Sonne” Tour 2022 - Special Guest: Russkaja

Finally we can attend live concerts again without restrictions! Many have longed for it and so it was no surprise that the Haus Auensee in Leipzig was completely sold out that evening. A wonderful start for fans and bands in the time after Corona. Please enjoy our pictures from the concert.


Russkaja

The evening was started by RUSSKAJA. A great live band that always manages to motivate the audience to join in. I’ve seen the band live several times and it’s always fun to get involved in this party. So, if you have the opportunity to see them live you should buy a ticket. https://www.facebook.com/russkajaofficial

In Extremo

After a short change over, IN EXTREMO came on stage. The album ‘Kompass zur Sonne’ was already released in May 2020 and a tour was also announced. Unfortunately, the tour dates had to be postponed again and again due to the pandemic. A tough time for all fans who would like to see their band live and all bands who love to be on stage. As always, the long wait was worth it. This time, all fans were rewarded with an excellent live performance. As always, many songs were sung by the fans. The fire and the pyro effects really heated up the hall. https://www.facebook.com/officialinextremo

Setlist
01. Intro Wintermärchen
02. Troja
03. Himmel Und Hölle
04. Vollmond
05. Spielmannsfluch
06. Feuertaufe
07. Herr Mannelig
08. Kompass Zur Sonne
09. Liam
10. Lieb Vaterland
11. Rasend Herz
12. Saigon Und Bagdad
13. Unsichtbar
14. Gaukler
15. Quid Pro Quo
16. Schenk Nochmal Ein
17. Frei Zu Sein
18. Störtebeker
19. Reiht Euch Ein Ihr Lumpen
20. Sängerkrieg
21. Sternhagelvoll
22. Moonshiner
---
23. Nur Ihr Allein
24. Ai Vis Lo Lop
25. Pikse Palve

Silvio Pfeifer
