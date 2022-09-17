Gallery: Parkway Drive - Frankfurt 2022

Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany14th September 2022The Australian Metalcore band PARKWAY DRIVE from New South Wales formed in 2003 is now on their Europe 2022 tour. We had the chance to see Winston Mc Call (vocals) and his band in Frankfurt this week. As you can see on our pictures the show was packed with special effects and pyrotechnics and it was awesome!Luke Kilpatrick (guitar), Jeff Ling (guitar), Jia O’Connor (bass) and Ben Gordon (drums) are the other current members of PARKWAY DRIVE. Beside their best songs from the last six albums, they also performed many new songs of their latest album ‘Darker Still’ which is album no.7 and has been released in 2022. I have seen many shows from PARKWAY DRIVE so far and I think there are getting better and better.As support. or let’s call them co-headliners, we saw WHILE SHE SLEEPS, a Metalcore band from the UK, and LORNA SHORE, a Death- and Metalcore band from the US. Both bands are worth it. Unfortunately, the light was a bit dim and a lot of smoke was in the air which made it harder for me to get some nice pictures - but who cares about me. The audience had a lot of fun the bands had a lot of fun and I guess that’s what it is all about.You still have the chance to get some tickets for upcoming concerts in Germany. Be there or be square! You won’t regret it. Please enjoy our galleries of the show.Setlist01. To the Hellfire02. Of the Abyss03. Sun//Eater04. Cursed to Die05. Into the EarthSetlist01. Sleeps Society02. Anti-Social03. You Are All You Need04. The Guilty Party05. I’ve Seen It All06. Eye To Eye07. You Are We08. Fakers Plague09. Silence Speaks10. SystematicSetlist01. Intro02. Glitch03. Prey04. Carrion05. Vice Grip06. Dedicated07. Ground Zero08. Cemetery Bloom09. The Void10. Karma11. The Greatest Fear12. String Solo13. Schattenboxen (feat. Casper)14. Darker Still15. Bottom Feeder---16. Crushed14. Wild EyesAll pictures by Mathias Utz