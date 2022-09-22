Gallery: Joachim Witt - Leipzig 2022

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany16th September 2022JOACHIM WITT reinvented himself many times, while always keeping his finger on the pulse of the decisive German music history. He never shied away from political and social criticism. His hits ‘Der Goldene Reiter’, which describes the pressure to perform and antisocial aspects of capitalism, including one’s own failure, are timeless, as is the legendary duet with Peter Heppner on the song ‘Die Flut’, a statement about striving for a better life or for a better world at all. Last weekend he celebrated a fantastic concert in Leipzig’s Haus Auensee. Please enjoy our pictures from the concert.Setlist01. Rübezahl02. Dämon03. Kopfschwul04. Wo blüht der Mohn05. Die Erde brennt06. Es regnet in mir07. Ohne dich08. Die Flut09. Die Wölfe ziehen10. Geist an das Licht11. Geh deinen Weg12. Quo Vadis13. Das Leben in mir14. Herr der Berge15. Supergestört und superversaut16. Goldener Reiter17. Tri Tra Trullala (Herbergsvater)https://www.facebook.com/joachimwittmusik/Silvio Pfeifer