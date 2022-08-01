Gallery: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2022

Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, German
23rd and 24th July 2022
Amphi Festival 2022 with Chemical Sweet Kid, Nachtblut, Stahlmann, Alienare, Letzte Instanz, Empathy Test, Solar Fake, Rome, Mesh, [:SITD:], Mono Inc., Frozen Plasma, VNV Nation, The Birthday Massacre, Johnny Deathshadow, Rroyce, Heldmaschine, V2A, Aesthetic Perfection, Aeon Sable, Samsas Traum, Wisborg, Suicide Commando, Erdling, Diary of Dreams, Sono, Eisbrecher and London After Midnight
Here we are again! After two years of pandemic break, the festival is back at Tanzbrunnen and people happily followed the call. Since 2005 the two-day festival has been luring dark music lovers from all around with a high-class, diverse, international line-up ranging from Synth Pop to Industrial and Post Punk to Dark Rock. Traditional and iconic artistes share the stage with modern and rising acts promising a multi-coloured black celebration at the “dancing fountain”, the Tanzbrunnen, in Cologne.
The weather was great, on Sunday it was even too hot, and people enjoyed the concerts in front of the Tanzbrunnen stage, in the theatre or on board of the MS RheinEnergie. Due to low water, the ship was placed on the other side of river Rhine and due to road works, the shuttle hat to go a detour which means a 20-30 minutes ride to change stages. To cover as many bands for you as possible, our photographer did not manage to go on board of the ship, but we have lots of festival impressions for you and covered all bands on the main stage and in the theatre. VNV NATION and EISBRECHER were once more be headliners of the festival. THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE were absent from German stages for quite a while, so it was a big pleasure to welcome them on Amphi Festival, with a new album in their luggage. The mix of Gothic, Wave, Synth Pop, Electronic music and Post Punk surely offered something for anyone.
Impressions
Bands
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
.