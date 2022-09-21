Gallery: Helloween & Hammerfall - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg14th September 2022The “United Forces Tour” 2022 called alliance is not only the full HELLOWEEN experience, on top the fans will enjoy fine Swedish steel out of the HAMMERFALL forge. Both bands had brand-new albums in their luggage and the Luxembourgish fans were able to listen to the new songs live for the very first time on the “United Forces Tour” 2022.HAMMERFALL is a Swedish Power Metal band from Gothenburg. The band was formed in 1993 by ex-CEREMONIAL OATH guitarist Oscar Dronjak. The band name is taken from the song ‘Lucifer’s Hammer’ by the US band WARLORD, which contains the lyric line “The hammer will fall on you!”. HAMMERFALL’s style has been influenced by the heavy metal of the 1980s, with the influence of HELLOWEEN being particularly noticeable. Others see parallels to JUDAS PRIEST, MANOWAR and ACCEPT in their music. To show their roots, some tracks have also been recorded for tribute albums by HELLOWEEN, DIO and TWISTED SISTER.Setlist01. Brotherhood02. Any Means Necessary03. The Metal Age04. Hammer of Dawn05. Blood Bound06. Renegade07. Venerate Me08. Last Man Standing09. Hero’s Return / On the Edge of Honour / Riders of the Storm / Crimson Thunder10. Let the Hammer Fall11. Glory to the Brave12. (We Make) Sweden Rock13. Hammer High14. Hearts on FireHELLOWEEN is a German Power Metal band founded in 1984 in Hamburg by members of bands IRON FIST, GENTRY, SECOND HELL and POWERFOOL. Since its inception, HELLOWEEN has released 16 studio albums, three live albums, three EPs and 30 singles, was honoured with 14 gold and six platinum awards and has sold more than ten million records worldwide. HELLOWEEN has been referred to as the “fathers of Power Metal”, as well as one of the so-called “big four” of the genre’s early German scene, along with GRAVE DIGGER, RAGE and RUNNING WILD, and as one of Power Metal “big four” overall, along with BLIND GUARDIAN, SABATON and DRAGONFORCE.Setlist01. Skyfall02. Eagle Fly Free03. Mass Pollution04. Future World05. Power06. Angels07. Metal Invaders / Victim of Fate / Gorgar / Ride the Sky08. Heavy Metal (Is the Law)09. Forever and One (Neverland)10. Guitar Solo11. Best Time12. Dr. Stein13. How Many Tears---14. Perfect Gentleman15. Keeper of the Seven Keys---16. I Want OutAll Pictures by Elena Arens