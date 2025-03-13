Interview: Torul - March 2025

Interview withSome bands follow trends, and then there are bands like TORUL, who exist in a realm entirely their own, sculpting soundscapes that defy convention while resonating with deep emotional complexity. With their latest album, ‘Superposition’, the Slovenian trio once again pushes the boundaries of Darkwave, Synthpop, and alternative electronic music, crafting an experience that is both introspective and electrifying. Much like the quantum principle of superposition, the album explores the idea of existing in multiple states at once - emotionally, musically, and thematically. It is an album of paradoxes: sleek yet raw, melancholic yet uplifting, precise yet organic.TORUL’s ability to capture both the uncertainty and beauty of modern existence is what makes them so compelling. We sat down with Torul, Borut, and Maj to discuss the creative process behind ‘Superposition’, the influence of their newly built studio, and how they continue to evolve while staying true to their unmistakable sound. From the energy-laced rebellion of ‘Just Go!’ to the hypnotic romanticism of ‘Dancers in the Dark’, this album reveals new layers of the band’s artistry. We also explore the lyrical depth of their songs, where themes of desire, illusion, and fleeting moments are woven into pulsating electronic compositions In an era of overwhelming change, TORUL remains a beacon of artistic integrity and sonic exploration. ‘Superposition’ seems like a statement, a mood board of the times we live in, and an invitation to lose yourself in the music while finding something deeply personal within it.: The concept of “superposition” in quantum physics refers to particles existing in multiple states simultaneously. How does this idea translate into the themes and compositions of your new album?: Hi, and thank you! Yes, the term originally comes from quantum physics, and you’re right about its basic meaning. We found the idea interesting in relation to the era we live in - experiencing complex times both in society and in human relationships. People’s behaviour reflects this complexity, so we felt “superposition” was the perfect single-word, abstract description of what is happening in the world today. In one simple sentence: in superposition, we are this and that at the same time, bringing both complexity and uncertainty simultaneously.: Establishing a private music studio is a significant milestone. How has this dedicated creative space influenced the production quality and artistic direction of Superposition compared to your previous works?: While this is certainly not my first studio, and I have dealt with acoustics for a long time, this time I built a room-within-a-room studio, which isolates it from the building. The entire construction is “breathing” acoustically, contributing to an excellent sound field. Naturally, working in such a space is very inspiring for me since I designed it exactly as I wanted, investing countless hours and effort into it. The process of creating the new album was smooth from this perspective. Borut and Maj worked separately on a few songs, which turned out well, and we later finished them in the studio. I’m sure we all love. Each and every song on this album!: The track ‘Just Go!’ has been described as “an energy bomb with attitude.” Could you delve into the inspiration behind this song and how it sets the tone for the rest of the album?: ‘Just Go!’ was born quite spontaneously - I created this distinctive beat, which felt really energetic, grabbed the microphone, and just spilled out ideas. The final lyrics were completed later, of course. The attitude is quite punk, but the content isn’t too serious; it includes some humorous, relaxed phrases as well. Since I tend to develop dozens of songs simultaneously over the same period, this track is just one part of the whole - it contributes to the variety of songs on Superposition, just as the others do.: Your music has consistently defied trends, maintaining a unique sound. In Superposition, how have you balanced staying true to your artistic vision while exploring new sonic territories?: I don’t overthink it - I have to feel it. I always search for a new spark in the period after an album release, so taking some time off from songwriting right away is crucial for me. The reason I can remain consistent and motivated is probably my experience - I love making music, and so far, I’ve always felt that passion.: The challenges of the “Corona time” inspired ‘End Less Dreams’. With ‘Superposition’ marking a period of renewal, what personal or global events have shaped the themes and emotions conveyed in this album?: On a personal level, I moved to a new place and decided (and had the opportunity) to build a brand-new studio. This took me over a year - including studying and designing - despite my prior experience in acoustics. Regarding global events… well, there’s no need to name them specifically. What matters is that the world is certainly going through a phase where everything is changing, and many problems are surfacing. There’s a definite sense that nothing is as it used to be, and honestly, I think this feels very confusing for many people. Unfortunately, I don’t believe things will improve anytime soon - quite the opposite. We try to avoid addressing such topics explicitly because the lyrics format is too short to fully explore them. Instead, we prefer an artistic approach. TORUL has always been about mood boards - how the music and lyrics together impact the listener. Of course, that doesn’t mean we don’t put a lot of thought into the lyrics, but we want to leave the final interpretation to the audience.: With nine studio albums to your name, how do you ensure each release offers something fresh and engaging for both long-time fans and new listeners?: That’s actually the nature of the project - we never think of the next album as a mere continuation. There has to be a new spark that doesn’t rely on previous work. For me personally, I need to experience some form of “reset” in between albums. I also enjoy a little variety - I believe we’ve put out quite a few different types of songs, and the instrumental setup also changes. Of course, everything still falls within the distinct TORUL style, which has taken shape over decades.: The tracklist includes titles like ‘Dancers in the Dark’ and ‘Messianic’. Can you share insights into the narratives or concepts behind these intriguing titles?: ‘Dancers in the Dark’ (Torulsson): This song has a hypnotic, dreamy Synthwave / Synthpop mood - it’s a highly atmospheric pop piece. The lyrics are somewhat melancholic, but in a romantic way. It’s like being on one of your first dates with a crush, where everything feels magical. The song captures the magic of love - the moment when time stands still, it's late at night, and you’re dancing together in what feels like an endless night.“We’re the last ones here, who never go home. Break the fake walls you’re stuck inside, and embrace these moments before they’re gone.”‘Messianic’ (Borut Dolenec): This song, with its dance energy and playful synth line, explores the seductive nature of a charismatic figure who appeals to the masses and has a powerful ability to manipulate others’ perceptions. Through effortless denial of reality, he leads his followers astray. The song examines how “phantasms” - distorted images of reality and wishful thinking - can become more compelling than actual lived experience, blinding followers to the truth and ultimately leading to dire consequences. This enchanted dance repeats itself over and over again.: Reflecting on your journey from ‘Dark Matters’ to ‘Superposition’, how has your approach to songwriting and production evolved over the years? What have been the most significant lessons learned?: I’ve always believed that music offers endless possibilities and interesting styles. Having listened to and absorbed all kinds of music over the years, I’ve developed a deep, subconscious connection to various moods and approaches. For me, music has become a true playground - knowledge, experience, and creative possibilities have only expanded with time. I believe in freedom, rather than following specific clichés that I hear all around. I’ve never claimed that we are reinventing the wheel, but it feels great to navigate the alternative pop world and still discover so many nuances and stylistic solutions. I definitely feel the project is evolving, and there is much more to come.: What are your upcoming concert plans?: We are currently launching the “Superposition tour”, starting in Kino Šiška, Ljubljana. We have two major festival performances this year - WGT and M’era Luna - along with several other gigs. More shows are being added, and we’re looking forward to all of them!RoD: One last question - how do you, as artists, find yourselves in the complex, unstable reality we are living in? Does this reflect in your art?: I believe I already touched on this earlier, but to add a more personal perspective - art is incredibly important, especially in difficult times. However, the struggle is real, and maintaining focus is more challenging than ever. We all feel the toll of uncertainty - it affects our sleep, our mental clarity. But we must keep going, hold on to what we believe in, and move forward with hope and determination.