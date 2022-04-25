Latest Raffles

Gallery: J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Details
JBORockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
23rd April 2022
J.B.O. - “Planet Pink Tour” 2022

J.B.O. claims an absolutely unique position in the German music scene and is the inventor of comedy metal. Their unusual blend of hard rock music and wacky humour, disguised in bright pink, has long since achieved cult status. Their albums regularly land in the top 5 positions in the German charts. They have already sold more than 2.5 million of them. Even their debut sold more than 400,000 copies.

The band has become crowd and entertainment magnets time and again at the big summer festivals: a huge palette of every known sing-along hit and a spectacular live show is received by the festivals of completely different colours. Like hardly any other band, they inspire listeners from the most diverse genre strata. Also on Saturday, the Germans proved that they can inspire the crowd with their funny personality. The Rockhal was into it from the beginning and cheered as much as they could.

Setlist
01. Planet Pink
02. Dr. Met
03. Hoffen und Bangen
04. Mach noch ein auf
05. Sau raus
06. Bolle
07. I don’t like Metal
08. Einhorn
09. Hofnarr
10. Metal was my First Love
11. Ich sag J.B.O.
12. Kuschelmetal
13. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet
14. Alde im Playboy
15. Ich will Spass
16. Gänseblümchen
17. Wir ham ne Party
18. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben
19. Vier Finger für ein Halleluja
20. Keep on Rockin’
---
21. Verteidiger des wahren Blödsinns
22. Alles nur geklaut
23. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr
24. Ein Fest

All Pictures by Elena Arens
