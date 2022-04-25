Gallery: J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg23rd April 2022J.B.O. claims an absolutely unique position in the German music scene and is the inventor of comedy metal. Their unusual blend of hard rock music and wacky humour, disguised in bright pink, has long since achieved cult status. Their albums regularly land in the top 5 positions in the German charts. They have already sold more than 2.5 million of them. Even their debut sold more than 400,000 copies.The band has become crowd and entertainment magnets time and again at the big summer festivals: a huge palette of every known sing-along hit and a spectacular live show is received by the festivals of completely different colours. Like hardly any other band, they inspire listeners from the most diverse genre strata. Also on Saturday, the Germans proved that they can inspire the crowd with their funny personality. The Rockhal was into it from the beginning and cheered as much as they could.Setlist01. Planet Pink02. Dr. Met03. Hoffen und Bangen04. Mach noch ein auf05. Sau raus06. Bolle07. I don’t like Metal08. Einhorn09. Hofnarr10. Metal was my First Love11. Ich sag J.B.O.12. Kuschelmetal13. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet14. Alde im Playboy15. Ich will Spass16. Gänseblümchen17. Wir ham ne Party18. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben19. Vier Finger für ein Halleluja20. Keep on Rockin’---21. Verteidiger des wahren Blödsinns22. Alles nur geklaut23. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr24. Ein FestAll Pictures by Elena Arens