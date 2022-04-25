Gallery: J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
23rd April 2022
J.B.O. - “Planet Pink Tour” 2022
J.B.O. claims an absolutely unique position in the German music scene and is the inventor of comedy metal. Their unusual blend of hard rock music and wacky humour, disguised in bright pink, has long since achieved cult status. Their albums regularly land in the top 5 positions in the German charts. They have already sold more than 2.5 million of them. Even their debut sold more than 400,000 copies.
The band has become crowd and entertainment magnets time and again at the big summer festivals: a huge palette of every known sing-along hit and a spectacular live show is received by the festivals of completely different colours. Like hardly any other band, they inspire listeners from the most diverse genre strata. Also on Saturday, the Germans proved that they can inspire the crowd with their funny personality. The Rockhal was into it from the beginning and cheered as much as they could.
Setlist
01. Planet Pink
02. Dr. Met
03. Hoffen und Bangen
04. Mach noch ein auf
05. Sau raus
06. Bolle
07. I don’t like Metal
08. Einhorn
09. Hofnarr
10. Metal was my First Love
11. Ich sag J.B.O.
12. Kuschelmetal
13. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet
14. Alde im Playboy
15. Ich will Spass
16. Gänseblümchen
17. Wir ham ne Party
18. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben
19. Vier Finger für ein Halleluja
20. Keep on Rockin’
---
21. Verteidiger des wahren Blödsinns
22. Alles nur geklaut
23. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr
24. Ein Fest
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview BAD RELIGION - Cologne 2022-06-01
- Preview GUANO APES - “Can’t Stop Us Tour” Germany 2022
- Preview ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Saarbrücken 2022-05-28
- Preview ENTER SHIKARY - Germany December 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2022
- Preview RECKLESS LOVE - Munich 2022-09-14
- Preview WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 29 - Leipzig 2022
- Preview PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2022
- Preview VILLE VALO - Helsinki 2023-01-15/14/13
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2022-09-16
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Under The Pledge Of Secrecy - Empire Of Bastards
- CD Review: Mirror - The Day Bastard Leaders Die
- CD Review: Ancient Settlers - Our Last Eclipse
- Live Review: Faun - London 2022
- Gallery: Franz Ferdinand - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Dark Tranquillity & Ensiferum - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Forced To Mode - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: White Lies - Bochum 2022
- Interview: Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio - April 2022
- Interview: Nitzer Ebb - April 2022
- Interview: Flingern Attic - April 2022
- CD Review: Principe Valiente - Barricades
- CD Review: Legendary Pink Dots, The - The Museum Of Human Happiness
- Live Review: A Place To Bury Strangers - Münster 2022
- Live Review: Texas - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Skunk Anansie - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Tempers - New Meaning
- Interview: Rabengott - March 2022
- CD Review: This Eternal Decay - NocturnAE
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Tampere 2022
Latest News
- THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX - New album “The Plague” to be released on May 6, 2022 via Complex Music
- LORDI - “Animal testing is the real horror” - Rock band takes a stand against animal testing as part of a PETA campaign
- MACHINE HEAD - Announce colossal 10th album “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” out Friday, August 26, 2022 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal music video for new single “Drive” & announce new European tour dates for 2022
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - Agra Fairground available for the festival
- PAPA ROACH - 11th studio album “Ego Trip” out today!
- RROYCE - New album in August, first single “Paranoiac” is already out today
- MENSCHDEFEKT FEAT. J:DEAD - New release “Secular Days”
- ANNA CALVI - Announces “Tommy” EP to be released on May 6 starting with “Ain’t no grave”
- I WANT POETRY - Announce new EP “Solace” (May 20) with single “Superman” (April 1) via recordJet
- MINISTRY - Announce WEDNESDAY 13 as support on their European tour!
- FOO FIGHTERS - Cancel scheduled concerts on their world tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - IAMX and more bands confirmed
- COPPELIUS - Make opera! Did everyone already know that?
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - Aesthetic Perfection, Agent Side Grinder & Centhron confirmed!
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Knüppel aus den Sack” on June 10, 2022 via Napalm Records!
- BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Announce UK & EU Summer 2022 headline tour + major festival appearances
- DAVE PEN - New EP by Archive and BirdPen frontman “The Week Ending Forever” out 4 Mar 2022
- CARPET WAVES - German Post-Punk / Alternative quartet announces new EP “Inner Weapons”, first single “Biography” online
- MIDNIGHT OIL - “Resist”: The new album. The final tour.
.